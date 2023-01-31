Mayor John Cooper surprised many in Nashville Tuesday when he announced he would not be a candidate in the 2023 mayoral election, with the proclamation kicking off a flurry of phone calls and text messages.
Former Metro official Matt Wiltshire and Metro Councilmembers Sharon Hurt and Freddie O’Connell were already running. But now a whole new crop of Nashville politicos is throwing hats in the ring, or at least considering doing so, with Cooper out of the way.
And lucky for them: Cooper told the Economic Club of Nashville after his announcement Tuesday whoever the next mayor is will “have a considerably easier time” than he did in the job, a reference to financial issues facing Metro, plus catastrophes like COVID-19 and the 2020 tornado.
Former Mayor Megan Barry, who stepped down in 2018 after pleading guilty to charges related to an affair with her bodyguard, did not rule out a run for her old job.
“I love Nashville and I believe that unless we have the right leadership and direction, we are at risk of losing the soul of our city,” Barry said Tuesday. “I’m grateful for all of those reaching out with encouragement and look forward to the conversations to come about how we move forward while preserving the heart of the city we love.”
Bob Mendes, a two-term at-large Metro councilmember who previously has opted not to run for mayor, is also considering jumping in.
“I appreciate John’s service to the city,” Mendes says. “Now that he’s decided to not run, I’ll have to consider what’s next for Nashville.”
Vivian Wilhoite, a former Metro councilmember now serving as Davidson County property assessor, said she is “strongly considering” a bid for mayor.
State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-Nashville), whose father Bill Freeman ran for mayor in 2015 and owns Nashville Scene parent company FW Publishing, said he is “absolutely considering” a run for mayor, citing the need for someone in the job with a relationship with the GOP-dominated state legislature.
Added state Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville): “I’m not sure just yet what role I’ll play in that debate. But as someone who loves this city, I’m eager to see us start planning for the city’s future.”
Alex Jahangir, the Vanderbilt University Medical Center surgeon and executive who oversaw Nashville’s COVID-19 response, ruled out a run.