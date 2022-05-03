election

Due to near-nonexistent participation from Republican candidates, Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections for judges and other Davidson County positions serve as de facto general elections, ahead of the actual general election in August.

On the ballot were several unopposed candidates seeking reelection (all Democrats), including Sheriff Daron Hall, Public Defender Martesha Johnson, Trustee Erica Gilmore, Juvenile Court Clerk Lonnell Matthews, Criminal Court Clerk Howard Gentry, County Clerk Brenda Wynn and Register of Deeds Karen Johnson.

The one clerk position with multiple candidates was Circuit Court clerk, the race to succeed the retiring Richard Rooker. Rooker endorsed his deputy Joseph Day for the position. Also running were Howard Jones and Pam Murray. Day and Jones ran neck-and-neck at 39.5 percent and 37.4 percent, respectively, with Murray bringing up the rear.

Several candidates in the countywide judicial primaries were also unopposed. Below are the lineups and results from each of the judicial primaries for Democrats, with the lone Republican exception noted.

Circuit Court Division I

David Briley: 56.5 percent

Wendy Longmire: 43.5 percent

Circuit Court Division II

Amanda McClendon (incumbent)

Circuit Court Division III

Phillip Robinson (incumbent)

Circuit Court Division IV

Philip Smith (incumbent)

Circuit Court Division V

Joe Binkley (incumbent)

Circuit Court Division VI

Tom Brothers (incumbent)

Circuit Court Division VII

Larry Hagar: 20.5 percent

Andra Hedrick: 55.1 percent

John Manson: 24.4 percent

Circuit Court Division VIII

Lynne Ingram: 57.5 percent

Kelvin Jones (incumbent): 42.5 percent

Chancellor Part I

Patricia Head Moskal (incumbent)

Chancellor Part II

Anne Martin (incumbent)

Chancellor Part III

I’Ashea Myles

Chancellor Part IV

Russell Perkins (incumbent)

Criminal Court Division I

Steve Dozier (incumbent)

Criminal Court Division II

Angie Blackshear Dalton (incumbent)

Criminal Court Division III

Cheryl Blackburn (incumbent): 61.9 percent

Kyle Parks: 38.1 percent

Criminal Court Division IV

Jennifer Smith (incumbent)

Criminal Court Division V

Khadija Babb: 54.6 percent

Monte Watkins (incumbent): 45.4 percent

Criminal Court Division VI

Cynthia Chappell: 41.3 percent

Seth Norman: 14.4 percent

Tillman Payne: 18.1 percent

Marcus Shute: 26.3 percent

General Sessions Division I

Gale Robinson (incumbent)

General Sessions Division II

Melissa Blackburn (incumbent): 64.5 percent

Kenneth Redditt: 35.5 percent

General Sessions Division III

Ana Escobar (incumbent)

General Sessions Division IV

Allegra Walker (incumbent)

General Sessions Division V

Robin Kimbrough Hayes: 61.9 percent

Dianne Turner (incumbent): 38.1 percent

General Sessions Division VI

Frank Mondelli: 39.4 percent

Jim Todd: 42.2 percent

Paul Walwyn: 18.3 percent

General Sessions Division VII

Marcus Floyd

General Sessions Division VIII

Rachel Bell (incumbent): 62.1 percent

Erin Coleman: 37.9 percent

General Sessions Division IX

Lynda Jones (incumbent)

Brian Horowitz (Republican)

General Sessions Division X

Samuel Coleman (incumbent)

General Sessions Division XI

John Aaron Holt (incumbent)

Juvenile Court

Sheila Calloway (incumbent)

Also on the ballot Tuesday were races for district attorney, school board and county party committees.

