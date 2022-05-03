Due to near-nonexistent participation from Republican candidates, Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections for judges and other Davidson County positions serve as de facto general elections, ahead of the actual general election in August.
On the ballot were several unopposed candidates seeking reelection (all Democrats), including Sheriff Daron Hall, Public Defender Martesha Johnson, Trustee Erica Gilmore, Juvenile Court Clerk Lonnell Matthews, Criminal Court Clerk Howard Gentry, County Clerk Brenda Wynn and Register of Deeds Karen Johnson.
The one clerk position with multiple candidates was Circuit Court clerk, the race to succeed the retiring Richard Rooker. Rooker endorsed his deputy Joseph Day for the position. Also running were Howard Jones and Pam Murray. Day and Jones ran neck-and-neck at 39.5 percent and 37.4 percent, respectively, with Murray bringing up the rear.
Several candidates in the countywide judicial primaries were also unopposed. Below are the lineups and results from each of the judicial primaries for Democrats, with the lone Republican exception noted.
David Briley: 56.5 percent
Wendy Longmire: 43.5 percent
Circuit Court Division II
Amanda McClendon (incumbent)
Circuit Court Division III
Phillip Robinson (incumbent)
Circuit Court Division IV
Philip Smith (incumbent)
Circuit Court Division V
Joe Binkley (incumbent)
Circuit Court Division VI
Tom Brothers (incumbent)
Larry Hagar: 20.5 percent
Andra Hedrick: 55.1 percent
John Manson: 24.4 percent
Lynne Ingram: 57.5 percent
Kelvin Jones (incumbent): 42.5 percent
Chancellor Part I
Patricia Head Moskal (incumbent)
Chancellor Part II
Anne Martin (incumbent)
I’Ashea Myles
Chancellor Part IV
Russell Perkins (incumbent)
Criminal Court Division I
Steve Dozier (incumbent)
Criminal Court Division II
Angie Blackshear Dalton (incumbent)
Criminal Court Division III
Cheryl Blackburn (incumbent): 61.9 percent
Kyle Parks: 38.1 percent
Criminal Court Division IV
Jennifer Smith (incumbent)
Khadija Babb: 54.6 percent
Monte Watkins (incumbent): 45.4 percent
Cynthia Chappell: 41.3 percent
Seth Norman: 14.4 percent
Tillman Payne: 18.1 percent
Marcus Shute: 26.3 percent
General Sessions Division I
Gale Robinson (incumbent)
General Sessions Division II
Melissa Blackburn (incumbent): 64.5 percent
Kenneth Redditt: 35.5 percent
General Sessions Division III
Ana Escobar (incumbent)
General Sessions Division IV
Allegra Walker (incumbent)
General Sessions Division V
Robin Kimbrough Hayes: 61.9 percent
Dianne Turner (incumbent): 38.1 percent
General Sessions Division VI
Frank Mondelli: 39.4 percent
Jim Todd: 42.2 percent
Paul Walwyn: 18.3 percent
Marcus Floyd
General Sessions Division VIII
Rachel Bell (incumbent): 62.1 percent
Erin Coleman: 37.9 percent
General Sessions Division IX
Lynda Jones (incumbent)
Brian Horowitz (Republican)
General Sessions Division X
Samuel Coleman (incumbent)
General Sessions Division XI
John Aaron Holt (incumbent)
Juvenile Court
Sheila Calloway (incumbent)
Also on the ballot Tuesday were races for district attorney, school board and county party committees.