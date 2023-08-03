map

All 35 Metro Council districts are up for grabs Thursday.

Here are the results with all of the votes tallied. An asterisk denotes that candidates are headed to a runoff.

District 1

  • Ruby Baker- 681
  • Sean Dailey- 125
  • Rob Harris- 413
  • Joy Kimbrough- 2115
  • Timothy Thompson- 208

District 2

  • Kyonztè Toombs (I)

District 3

  • Jennifer Gamble (I)

District 4

  • *Davette Blalock- 1378
  • *Mike Cortese- 1325
  • Brian Sullivan- 545

District 5

  • Sean Parker (I)- 2079
  • Terri Klingner- 620

District 6

  • Clay Capp- 2739
  • Brandes Holcomb- 140
  • Daniel McDonell- 1982

District 7

  • Emily Benedict (I)- 3019
  • Danny Williams- 399

District 8

  • Martez Coleman- 803
  • Deonte Harrell- 865

District 9

  • Tonya Hancock (I)- 940
  • Stephanie Montenegro- 906

District 10

  • Zach Young (I)- 1121
  • Jennifer Webb- 1399

District 11

  • Joe Delucas- 111
  • Sherard Edington- 644
  • *Jeff Eslick- 1142
  • *Eric Patton- 1086

District 12

  • Erin Evans (I)

District 13

  • Russ Bradford (I)

District 14

  • Jordan Huffman- 1786
  • R.J. Mamula- 320

District 15

  • Jeff Gregg- 2237
  • Dan Jones- 750

District 16

  • Ginny Welsch (I)- 1000
  • Alexa Little- 906

District 17

  • Tonya Esquibel- 396
  • Teaka Jackson- 697
  • Terry Vo- 1272

District 18

  • Tom Cash (I)- 1836
  • Angus Purdy- 781

District 19

  • Jasper Hendricks III- 377
  • Jacob Kupin- 1211
  • Jonathan Turner- 309

District 20

  • Scott Gillihan- 559
  • Rollin Horton- 1629

District 21

  • Brandon Taylor (I)- 1105
  • Jamel Campbell-Gooch- 538

District 22

  • Sheri Weiner

District 23

  • Thom Druffel (I)- 3544
  • Lisa Williams- 1050

District 24

  • Brenda Gadd

District 25

  • David Ackerman- 1549
  • Jeff Preptit- 2438
  • Rolando Toyos- 297

District 26

  • Courtney Johnston (I)

District 27

  • Robert Nash (I)

District 28

  • David Benton- 557
  • Travis London- 366

District 29

  • *Tasha Ellis- 911
  • Jama Mohamed- 268
  • *John Reed- 484
  • Michele Vetter- 382

District 30

  • Sandra Sepulveda (I)

District 31

  • Dia Hart- 742
  • John Rutherford (I)- 1040

District 32

  • Joy Styles (I)

District 33

  • Antoinette Lee (I)

District 34

  • Luke Elliott- 1416
  • Sandy Ewing- 2979

District 35

  • Carson Smart- 637
  • Jason Spain-2852

