Some Nashvillians refer to District 11 as Davidson County’s best-kept secret, and following the end of Councilmember Larry Hagar’s second term, the district is now seeking new representation. D11, which largely remains the same after redistricting, encompasses areas along the edge of Old Hickory Lake in the northeast portion of the county.
The district contains the Lakewood and Old Hickory neighborhoods, and follows southeast into Hermitage. There have been growing concerns in the district regarding continued growth that now pushes toward Hermitage and Old Hickory. Jeff Eslick, Eric Patton, Joe DeLucas and Sherard Edington are all seeking the open seat.
Hagar tells the Scene he would run again if he were not term-limited, but is instead endorsing Edington. He cited their 14 years of friendship as well as Edington’s character as primary reasons for the selection. “I think everybody’s been pretty satisfied with the job I’ve done,” Hagar says. “And I appreciate the ones running that will carry on what I’ve already accomplished and hopefully make it even better.”
Edington, a Presbyterian pastor, has lived in Old Hickory for the past 27 years and says this experience in the district separates him from the other candidates. “I’ll do all I can to maintain the character of our neighborhoods,” Edington says. “I’ll work with developers while also using the power of the Office of Planning and Zoning to ensure that what we get out here is what we want.” He has received endorsements from Democratic state House District 60 Rep. Darren Jernigan as well as the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police and the Nashville firefighters union. He has received donations from both Hagar and Jernigan totaling $785.06 as well as $1,631.06 in a personal loan. In total he has raised $20,721.09 for his campaign. Some of Edington’s focuses, according to his website, are public education, affordable housing and small businesses.
Patton, director of client relations at Artemis CPA, has no previous experience running for office. He says he was initially hesitant to jump into the race due to the uncertainty surrounding the size of the Metro Council, which was set to be cut in half before a court panel halted the implementation of a new state law. Patton has received endorsements from groups including Planned Parenthood, TIRRC Votes and local workers union SEIU, among others. He feels the district is being forgotten. “It feels like we’re getting left behind by people who want to keep us small,” Patton says. “We’re growing, but we’re not growing like the rest of town.” Patton’s three primary focuses are schools, services and small businesses; he cites those issues as integral to the district. He has received $40,289 in total toward his campaign.
The owner of Slick Media Productions and media manager for several bars including Tootsies Orchid Lounge on Lower Broadway, Eslick is looking to put his previous experience in sales and marketing to use. Eslick’s three primary concerns according to his website are safety, limiting the number of homeless encampments and growth management. His company recently produced an ad attacking mayoral candidate and term-limited Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell, which was paid for by conservative Lower Broadway bar impresario Steve Smith. Smith, who owns Tootsies and co-owns Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, also owns land in Old Hickory in the form of the country club as well as other land near the club. Eslick has received $58,402.72 in total contributions for his campaign, $45,050.72 of which has come from a loan he took out himself. It is the largest total of any candidate in the race.
Eslick did not return the Scene’s requests for an interview in time for publication.
Believing that District 11 has “had enough” of what he sees as a lack of leadership in the community, DeLucas — a retired restaurant manager from Pennsylvania — is primarily focused on bringing an outside perspective and transparency to the position. He is concerned with homeless encampments, as well as infrastructure in the district. “Residents that I’ve talked with, most of them aren’t fans of current representatives, and they want to see change,” he says. “And they want people that are real, and that won’t just give them political jargon, that will tell them the truth.” He believes that any growth that occurs should be what the residents want, and should be primarily focused on having the community in mind. He has received $835 total in campaign contributions.