Former President Donald Trump — who failed to win the majority of American votes in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections — will be the keynote speaker at next weekend's Road to Majority Policy Conference in Nashville. The event will take place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.
As reported by our sister publication the Nashville Post, the conference is being hosted by the Faith & Freedom Coalition and will feature a number of other conservative thought leaders, such as they are — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Fox News' Jeanine Pirro and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo among them. The Faith & Freedom Coalition is referring to the June 16-18 conference as "the nation's premiere pro-faith, pro-family event."
Tennessee Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn will also be present. Blackburn can of course typically be found on Twitter, calling undocumented immigrants “illegals” and blaming President Joe Biden for gas prices. Hagerty, a less prolific tweeter, still thinks “we need to #FinishTheWall.” Blackburn can be seen speaking at last year's Road to Majority event here, condemning the Biden administration for being "cozy with the communist Chinese" and wanting to pass the Equality Act (legislation that, if passed, would extend the Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity).
The Post notes that Sean Feucht — “the Christian worship leader and failed Republican congressional candidate who led a 2020 wildcat anti-COVID-restrictions concert at the Metro Courthouse that led to a city investigation” — will also be at the conference.
In a release, Faith & Freedom executive director Timothy Head says Trump’s “presence at this conference will undoubtedly inspire attendees to stand firm in defending conservative values and electing leaders that will do the same this November.”
A House committee is currently investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Testimony from the hearings has shown that, according to Trump White House officials, “the former president did not want the U.S. Capitol attack to stop, angrily resisted his own advisers who were urging him to call off the rioters and thought his own vice president ‘deserved’ to be hanged.”