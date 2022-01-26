Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed former Fox News commentator and State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus for Tennessee's now-open 5th Congressional District.
Ortagus, who since leaving Washington has joined health care investment firm Rubicon Founders, has not said she would run for the seat, which under a redistricting plan approved by the state legislature in recent days is now far more friendly to Republicans.
Longtime 5th District Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) announced on Tuesday he plans to retire, in part because of the long odds for a Democrat in the new-look district, which includes a chunk of the southern part of Davidson County paired with much of Williamson County and other more conservative counties to the south.
Trump’s pre-endorsement is reminiscent of when he backed Bill Hagerty for an open U.S. Senate seat months before the business executive and former ambassador said he would run. According to multiple media reports, Ortagus is working with political consultant Ward Baker, who spearheaded winning campaigns for both Hagerty and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.
Trump called Ortagus “very strong and impressive” and “an absolute warrior for America First and MAGA.”
“Morgan was fantastic in her role working with Secretary Mike Pompeo at the U.S. State Department and understands the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran and others, and will be tough, not just roll over like the Democrats and RINOs,” he added. “She serves in the U.S. Navy Reserves and will fight for our Military. She won’t bow to the Woke Mob or the Leftist LameStream Media. Morgan Ortagus will have my Complete and Total Endorsement if she decides to run!”
Robby Starbuck is the lone Republican already in the 5th District race, though potential candidates including former state House Speaker Beth Harwell and Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles could jump in.