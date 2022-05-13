Lynx
Photo: Amiee Stubbs

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The New Yorker: DeafBlind Communities May Be Creating a New Language of Touch

From Vulture: Bad Bunny's Endless Summer

From Buzzfeed: The Same Security Company For Dave Chappelle’s Show Also Oversaw The Deadly Astroworld Festival

From The New York TimesWarhol’s ‘Marilyn,’ at $195 Million, Shatters Auction Record for an American Artist

From The Daily Beast: ‘Succession’ Star Superglues Himself to Starbucks Counter in Vegan Protest

From The New York Times: The Secrets Ed Koch Carried

From The 19th: As climate change worsens hurricane season in Louisiana, doulas are ensuring parents can safely feed their babies

From The New York Times: Goodwill Sold a Bust for $34.99. It's an Ancient Roman Relic.

From The Baffler: News from Somewhere

