Lynx

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From the Detroit Metro TimesDetroit artist Jonathan Harris strikes a nerve around the world with ‘Critical Race Theory’ painting

From Buzzfeed: Jason Isbell Is Tired Of Country’s Love Affair With White Nostalgia

From The Ringer: The Ringer’s 100 Best Rap Songs of the 2010s

From the Lexington Herald Leader‘The world is a lesser place today without her.’ Acclaimed author bell hooks dies at 69. 

From The Washington PostThis block used to be for first-time homebuyers. Then global investors bought in.

From The New YorkerCan “Distraction-Free” Devices Change the Way We Write?

From The New York TimesVicente Fernández Knew His Way Around Your Broken Heart

From AnOther: Inside Nadia Lee Cohen’s New Book of Chameleonic Self-Portraits

From The AtlanticAmerica Is Not Ready for Omicron

From Rolling Stone: The Sky Thief

