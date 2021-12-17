Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.
From the Detroit Metro Times:
From Buzzfeed: Jason Isbell Is Tired Of Country’s Love Affair With White Nostalgia
From The Ringer:
From the Lexington Herald Leader: ‘The world is a lesser place today without her.’ Acclaimed author bell hooks dies at 69.
From The Washington Post:
From The New Yorker:
From The New York Times:
From AnOther: Inside Nadia Lee Cohen’s New Book of Chameleonic Self-Portraits
From The Atlantic:
From Rolling Stone: The Sky Thief