Weekly Links

Photo: Amiee Stubbs

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The SpectatorIs an unknown, extraordinarily ancient civilisation buried under eastern Turkey?

From Vulture: Tom Cruise’s Last Stand Thirty-six years after the original, Top Gun: Maverick eulogizes the actor’s entire career.

From the Los Angeles Times: Why do so many L.A. apartments come without fridges? Inside the chilling mystery

From CNN: He built a moving, nearly life-sized ‘Star Wars’ X-wing fighter. Now, he wants to use it to help Ukraine

From Pitchfork: Vangelis, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 79

From Freightwaves: Giant container ships are ruining everything

From Harper's: Sorcerer's Apprentice

From NPR: Rare monkeypox outbreak in U.K., Europe and U.S.: What is it and should we worry?

From WGBH: It is happening here: Massachusetts has a growing neo-Nazi movement

From Vice: Researchers Find Tooth in Cave That May Belong to Extinct Human Group

From the Associated Press: Green options transforming a wedding industry prone to waste

From WPLN: This dog broke into a Tennessee couple’s house and snuggled her way into their bed

From The New Yorker: Making Sense of the Racist Mass Shooting in Buffalo

