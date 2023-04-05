The Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an April 1 shooting in College Grove. Progressive media activist Justin Kanew says his home was the target of the shooting.
While WCSO would not confirm that their investigation relates to Kanew, who is the founder and editor of the liberal site The Tennessee Holler and a former candidate for political office, Kanew publicly acknowledged the incident Wednesday in a social media post.
"On Saturday night, someone targeted our home by shooting several bullets into our house while my family was sleeping," Kanew says. "This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt.
"The authorities have not completed their investigation and right now we do not know for sure the reason for this attack," Kanew continues. "We urge the Williamson County Sheriff's Office to continue to investigate this crime and help shed light on Saturday's unfortunate events and bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. In the meantime, our family remains focused on keeping our children healthy and safe. We don't plan on making any additional statements at this time and hope everyone will respect our privacy."
WCSO says in a news release that deputies responded to the Falls Grove neighborhood of College Grove after the incident occurred sometime between 10 and 10:30 p.m. in what they called an "aggravated assault."
WCSO refused to answer any questions about the ongoing investigation, and is asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact WCSO Det. Robert Daub at 615-790-5554, Ext. 3221 or by email at robert.daub@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.
Anoymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at 615-794-4000, where they may be eligible for a reward.
The Tennessee Holler is involved in both progressive activism and journalism, having gained a very large following locally and nationwide thanks in large part to coverage of politics and social issues since their founding in 2019.
Just hours before the shooting, Kanew was covering a gun reform protest on Franklin's public square.
This article first ran via our sister publication, The News.