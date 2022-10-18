The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
Overall, the commission green-lit three of the 13 new start appeals — all of them in Nashville — including KIPP Southeast Nashville College Prep Elementary and KIPP Southeast Nashville College Prep Middle earlier this month, and the Tennessee Nature Academy on Tuesday.
The commission followed executive director Tess Stovall’s recommendations regarding the two KIPP schools, but this was not the case for the Tennessee Nature Academy. Stovall noted strengths in the proposed charter’s academics and community support, but cited concerns about its financial capacity and recommended the commission uphold the decision of the Metro Nashville Public Schools board. During the public comment portion of the meeting, however, TNA supporters provided more claims about its financial viability, including funding sources, land that has been donated to the school and financial personnel that have committed to working with TNA.
“There were things shared today that … I could not consider it my recommendation,” said Stovall.
“Do we go with the fact that they've tried to cover these gaps, hopefully covered these gaps, covered the financial gaps, hired someone, brought in back-office support, have acres of land given to them, and put a little bit of risk on finance?” asked commission member Wendy Tucker, who voted in favor of TNA. “Or do we risk that this school never happens because they’ve put two years into this, and we deny them, and they don't have the ability to stay and continue and come back?”
Charter commission staff made sure to note that the body’s decision was not approving the school on a contingency, which it isn’t allowed to do. It can, however, delay the opening of the charter school.
Additionally on Tuesday, the board voted to deny the appellate application of Binghampton Community School, Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy and Academy of the Arts Charter High School. On Monday, it denied two Founders Classical Academy applications slated for Brentwood and Hendersonville. On Oct. 5, the commission denied Oxton Academy. Commission member Derwin Sisnett did not participate in any voting because of a conflict of interest regarding his involvement with the Binghampton Community School application.
“We're not a rubber-stamp committee,” said commissioner Eddie Smith during a discussion regarding Academy of the Arts Charter High School — though his comment vaguely addresses criticism that the commission was created to approve as many charter schools as possible.
Four charter school applications never saw final decisions from the commissioners, having withdrawn their applications before a vote. These include Saber STEM academy (Nashville) and three American Classical Academies slated for the Rutherford County, Clarksville-Montgomery and Jackson-Madison school systems. The American Classical Academies garnered widespread public interest due to their connection with the Michigan-based conservative Hillsdale College. While some opposed the proposed charter schools’ conservative curriculum, others opposed them based on disparaging remarks about teachers made by Hillsdale president Larry Arnn. Following three contentious hearings in those three districts, American Classical Education withdrew its charter applications before Stovall could make a recommendation and before the commission could vote.
“Those who have said this body … has no voice, opinion, or differences at all … I think today's vote on the [Tennessee] Nature Academy sort of sends a signal that our independent minds are up here to express themselves,” said Chair Tom Griscom.