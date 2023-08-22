The political tension that preceded this week’s special session of the Tennessee General Assembly was also present throughout its first day of proceedings on Monday. Hundreds of protesters representing several groups traveled to the state Capitol, and before the first legislative sessions even began, Democratic lawmakers were decrying the actions of their Republican peers — in regard to both proposed House rules and the way protesters were treated.

The special session follows March’s Covenant School shooting, in which three staff members and three young students were shot to death. Because this year’s legislative session concluded without passing any significant gun reform — despite widespread and bipartisan calls for action — the General Assembly was called back to Capitol Hill by Gov. Bill Lee. Lee’s Republican colleagues opposed the decision to call the special session, and critics aren’t hopeful for meaningful action on gun legislation. The bills that have been filed so far place an emphasis on school security, mental health and juvenile discipline both inside and outside schools.

By 8:30 a.m., local religious leaders and community members linked hands to circle the Capitol and pray, and throughout the day, students, parents and physicians held press conferences. Members of far-right militant organization the Proud Boys were present, as were a few other armed protesters. A swearing-in ceremony for Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) — who was expelled alongside Nashville Rep. Justin Jones for protesting gun violence in March, but later returned to his seat — was scheduled to occur at Legislative Plaza but moved indoors due to extreme heat. A limited number of protesters were allowed into the Capitol, with state troopers citing capacity issues despite open, albeit roped-off, space. Those inside were separated and heavily monitored by state troopers. Protesters’ water was confiscated before entering the building, with some members alleging that the building’s water fountains had been turned off. (Speaker Cameron Sexton later said this wasn't accurate.) Only one side of the House gallery was open to the public, while the other was reserved for media, lobbyists and staff.

Both Rep. Bryan Richey (R-Maryville) and Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) unsuccessfully attempted to end the session almost as soon as it began. Some Democratic lawmakers complained that their bills would not be considered, but the legislation was deemed to fall outside the governor’s parameters for the special session.

In the House chamber, representatives largely argued about the new rules, which state that if a member causes a “material disruption,” they can be ignored for three days on the first offense and for the rest of the special session by the third event. If responses “fail to strictly conform to the question” four times, a member could be prevented from debate for the rest of the session. Those in the gallery can be cleared for “disorderly conduct,” and they aren’t allowed to have signs. Several gallery attendees held signs during Monday’s session, including some indicating that they were Covenant parents. The rules passed.

“This is absurd!” Rep. Jason Powell (D-Nashville) shouted from the House floor before the rules were passed. “This is an affront to representative democracy.”

Throughout the session, Reps. Jones and Pearson criticized the legislature for attempting to silence the people and for failing to enact meaningful gun reform.

“Today, we came to watch the beginning of the special session, however, what we witnessed is a disappointing rules package that limits our ability to identify who we are in the gallery,” reads a statement released on behalf of the Covenant Families Action Fund, a nonprofit created by Covenant School parents and community members. “We came to observe our legislature in action. We sat quietly, prayed for and listened to the members. Instead, with the new ‘no sign’ rule, we felt we lost a bit of dignity in our identity as parents of survivors.”