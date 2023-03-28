Seven people were killed Monday in a school shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school serving preschool through sixth-grade students in Green Hills through Covenant Presbyterian Church.
The six victims included three children and three school staff members. The person identified as the shooter was killed by police.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials identified the victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney (ages 8 and 9), substitute teacher Cynthia Peak (age 61), custodian Mike Hill (age 61) and head of the Covenant School Katherine Koonce (age 60).
Police identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a former student of the school. MNPD identified Hale as a “white female” before clarifying that he identified as a transgender male.
MNPD released security camera footage of Hale driving up to the church/school campus in a gray Honda Fit before shooting out the building’s glass doors and entering the building with three guns. The guns included an “assault-type” rifle, a pistol-caliber carbine and a 9 millimeter semiautomatic pistol — two of which police said were legally purchased in the Nashville area.
Security footage shows Hale entering several rooms inside the building, including a large hallway and lobby. The shooter can be seen firing shots inside the building, the strobe light of a fire alarm blinking in the background. As of Monday night, none of the footage released by MNPD shows any victims or police. Police have also released several photos of the building’s broken windows and a photo of a police cruiser damaged by gunfire.
Five officers initially responded to the scene following a 10:13 a.m. 911 call and were met with gunfire from a second-floor window. The officers entered the building and engaged Hale in a gunfight, with two of the officers — four-year MNPD veteran Officer Rex Englebert and nine-year MNPD veteran Officer Michael Collazo — fatally shooting Hale, according to the police account.
“Shots were heard coming from the second level,” MNPD said in a news release. “It was on the second floor, in a common area, that a team of officers encountered Hale shooting.”
Police say one officer received minor injuries from broken glass.
On Tuesday morning, MNPD also released body-camera footage of the shooting. In the footage — taken from cameras worn by Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo — police can be seen clearing the building before engaging Hale in gunfire on the second floor. Warning: The footage, which can be found at this link, is graphic.
Dozens of emergency vehicles — including marked and unmarked police cars, armored SWAT vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances and school buses — were seen descending on a neighboring business complex, which served as the first-responder staging area.
“I was hoping this day would never ever come in this city, but we would never wait to go in and make entry and to stop a threat, especially when it deals with our children,” MNPD Chief John Drake said during a news conference Monday.
Police said Hale, who had no criminal record, left behind a written “manifesto,” which Drake said “indicates that there was going to be shootings at multiple locations; the school was one of them.”
MNPD has not said what other locations may have been potential targets.
Police also recovered “maps drawn of the school in detail — surveillance, entry points, etc.,” as well as a “sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun and other evidence” from a Brightwood Avenue home connected to Hale just three miles from the scene of the “calculated and planned” “targeted attack.”
MNPD is leading the investigation, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office in their investigation of the police response, as is standard policy.
Federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol, are also assisting in the ongoing investigation.
Nashville DA Glenn Funk called the shooting “the ultimate crime.”
“I am overwhelmed at the thought of the loss of these families, of the future lost by these children and their families,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a Monday evening news conference. “The leading cause of death of kids is guns and gunfire, and that is unacceptable.”
“In this dark hour, let us support each other; let us hug our children a little bit closer tonight.”
Gov. Bill Lee tweeted that he was “closely monitoring the tragic situation” and encouraged prayer, while President Joe Biden renewed his call for an assault weapons ban following the killings.
Approximately 50 people gathered at the Belmont United Methodist Church in Hillsboro Village Monday evening, one of several community vigils following the Covenant School shooting.
Keller Hawkins, a Belmont University graduate student, Vanderbilt University Divinity School alum and Insight Counseling Center counseling intern, provided opening remarks and an opening prayer.
“If you are angry, we are angry with you,” Hawkins told the crowd. “If you are exhausted, you are not alone. If you are weeping, we weep with you. If you are confused and lost, we are confused and lost with you.”
Kate Fields, BUMC pastor of children’s ministry and discipleship, and Ingrid McIntyre, BUMC pastor-in-residence for community engagement, read a lament that included calls for the protection of trans youth, access to mental health care and stricter gun regulation.
After music, candle lighting and time for individual prayer, BUMC Senior Pastor Paul Purdue gave a tearful closing sermon.
“These are the moments that we must reach out,” Purdue said. “We must reach out to one another. We must reach out to our legislators. We must reach out to those who are disenfranchised and hurting.”
At Lipscomb University, dozens of students and community members gathered for a vigil. The event featured prayer, Bible readings and singing. Attendees throughout the crowd could be seen embracing.
Elsewhere, some political leaders were urging action in response to the violence. At the state Capitol, the House and the Senate held brief floor sessions and rescheduled much of the day’s business. According to The Tennessean, Senate and House Democrats criticized Republican leadership for cutting off discussion of the tragedy.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a Republican, cut off the microphone of Rep. Bo Mitchell (D-Nashville) because Sexton said Mitchell had strayed from the House rules by discussing the shooting during a time reserved for “welcoming and honoring” visitors.
“I’ll tell you one thing: There’s six people today I can’t welcome and honor anymore into this hallowed house,” Mitchell responded. “Y’all just think about those six people and think if your guns are worth it.”
Several pieces of legislation sponsored by Republicans and currently under consideration would make it easier for Tennesseans to get or carry firearms. One would lower the age limit for open carry of handguns from 21 to 18 while expanding permitless carry to rifles, though there is some disagreement among supermajority Republicans about the latter provision. Law enforcement has opposed permitless carry for years.
Tennessee Republicans have largely focused their legislative efforts related to school shootings on school safety in recent years rather than access to guns.
Hendrell Remus, chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, called on Gov. Bill Lee and Republicans in the legislature to drop the bills.
“I’m infuriated at the amount of pain and anguish that reckless gun violence is continuously causing in our communities,” Remus said. “It’s time for Republicans in our state to protect every Tennessean and they can begin by pulling their dangerous new gun legislation.”