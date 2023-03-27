Police on Monday morning responded to a shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school serving preschool through sixth-grade students in Green Hills.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, “The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead.” Parents are being directed to reunify with students at Woodmont Baptist Church at 2100 Woodmont Blvd. There are multiple road closures in the area.
Police say seven people were killed in the shooting — three adults, three children and the shooter. The Nashville Fire Department confirms that there are "multiple patients." At a press conference Monday afternoon, MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron confirmed that the shooter was a woman armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun who gained entrance through a side door.
MNPD later said the shooter was a 28-year-old woman, though her identity has not yet been released. "From my initial findings ... at one point she was a student at that school," said MNPD Chief John Drake Monday afternoon.
The police identified the shooting victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney (all age 9), Cynthia Peak (age 61), Katherine Koonce (age 60) and Mike Hill (age 61). Koonce was the head of the Covenant School.
This story is developing and will update as more information becomes available.