Former public defender and congressional candidate Keeda Haynes won’t be running for state Senate after all.
Haynes withdrew from the open District 19 race on Monday. She did not respond to a request for comment.
The Nashville seat is currently held by Democratic Sen. Brenda Gilmore. In a joint announcement after the close of candidate qualifying earlier this month, Gilmore said she was endorsing Haynes’ candidacy for the seat.
The state’s anti-skulduggery law, which prevents candidates from withdrawing at the last minute to favor a chosen successor, triggered an extended qualifying period, which closes Thursday. Since the extension, two more Democrats have entered the race: Charlane Oliver and Jerry Maynard.
"I am saddened by Keeda Haynes' decision to sit out this election, because I believe her leadership would be a great asset for the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee," Gilmore told NewsChannel 5. "That said, the torch will be passed, and I encourage members of this community to get involved in this election and make their voices heard."