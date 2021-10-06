On Tuesday, the Metro Council voted to once again defer a zoning ordinance that will allow the redevelopment of a Dickerson Pike mobile home community — another win for tenants who had been organizing since August, fighting for more time to move out and more compensation to afford new housing.
Sean Parker, who represents the district where the mobile home park is located, moved to defer the rezoning ordinance to the first meeting of November. Tenants who attended the council meeting applauded the decision.
In the summer, residents of the 48-household mobile home park received eviction notices as their landlord, Tony Clouse of W.C. Company, prepared to sell the land to New Orleans-based developer Key Real Estate, who would build a mixed-use property. They were given a move-out date of Aug. 31. However, the tenants organized the community with help from worker center Workers’ Dignity and successfully lobbied the Metro Council to delay the rezoning of the property — temporarily blocking the sale and allowing the residents more time to stay in place.
In August, the tenants — who call themselves Dickerson Road United in Struggle — met with Key Real Estate and received confirmation that they could remain in their homes until Dec. 31. The residents also entered talks about selling their trailers to the developers. Some of the units are too old to be relocated, or would be very expensive to move.
Residents sought $20,000 for their trailers, but according to Workers’ Dignity, most received offers between $9,000 and 15,000 — and five didn’t receive an offer at all. About 20 families are still living at the mobile home community. They hope the once-again-deferred zoning hearing secures them more time to negotiate.
Workers’ Dignity and the tenants held a rally before the council voted on the ordinance. Tenants spoke in Spanish with English translation. Many noted the struggle to find housing in Nashville — for example, some places require proof tenants earn three times the rent when applying.
“We want more time for the people who haven’t yet received an offer,” said Alejandra Vasconcelos. She said some of them aren’t receiving offers because of missing information or paperwork, but argued that Clouse also bears some of the responsibility since he accepted those units in the first place.
Clouse put the area up for sale for an undisclosed amount back in June 2020.