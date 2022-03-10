When Nashville SC opens its new MLS stadium on May 1 against the Philadelphia Union, the 30,000-seat soccer-specific stadium will have a name.
The club announced on Thursday that its MLS home will be called Geodis Park after entering into a naming rights deal with the French-owned logistics and supply chain company whose North American headquarters is in Brentwood. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“The commitment of logistics specialist Geodis as the naming partner and the unveiling of ‘Geodis Park’ is a landmark part of the history and journey of the club,” says Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre. “I am hugely proud of the incredible work that Will Alexander, our chief revenue officer, and the partnership team played in bringing this opportunity to where we are today.
“Having had the opportunity to meet with Geodis members throughout the formation of this partnership, I can confidently say that their people, culture and values are very similar to those of our organization and that makes them the perfect partner for this huge next step.”
Under the naming rights agreement, Geodis will have signage above the stadium’s entrance plus additional branding and signage around the interior and exterior of the venue, including the roof. Additionally, Geodis will have its name featured in the WeHo Premier Club premium seating area.
Geodis operations include supply chain optimization, freight forwarding, contract logistics, distribution and express and road transportation. The French company acquired locally based Ozburn-Hessey Logistics in 2015.
“At Geodis, we are proud of our rich history in the Nashville community that dates back more than 70 years,” Geodis Americas President & CEO Mike Honious says. “With this historic new partnership — and the first of its kind for our company — we will be able to use Geodis Park as a platform to strengthen our commitment to building a strong community alongside a like-minded organization who shares that same vision to make an even greater impact alongside one another. Ultimately, Geodis Park will be the place where Geodis, Nashville SC and our community will keep rising together.”
The $335 million stadium, which features a 360-degree canopy and a 65-foot-wide concourse, will also serve as a multipurpose venue for concerts, community events and other entertainment purposes.
The club announced that 20,000 season tickets have already been sold, and all private suites, loge boxes and the stadium’s three largest club boxes have already sold out. Ayre said he anticipates a sellout for the May 1 home opener.
