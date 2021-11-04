As reported yesterday, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved and is now being distributed to children ages 5 to 11. While children will be able to get vaccinated via pediatricians, pharmacies and grocery stores in the coming week, Metro Nashville Public Schools has also scheduled a range of drive-thru vaccine events for its newly eligible students, along with 12- to 17-year-olds who have not yet been vaccinated. Boosters will also be available for eligible adults.
Monday, Nov. 8, and Nov. 29
Maplewood High, 401 Walton Lane, Nashville 37216
Cane Ridge High, 12848 Old Hickory Blvd., Antioch 37013
Wednesday, Nov. 10, and Dec. 1
McGavock High, 3150 McGavock Pike, Nashville 37214
Hillsboro High, 3812 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville 37215
Friday, Nov. 12, and Dec. 3
Pearl-Cohn High, 904 26th Ave. N., Nashville 37208
Glencliff High, 160 Antioch Pike, Nashville 37211
Monday, Nov. 15, and Dec. 6
Hunters Lane High, 1150 Hunters Lane, Nashville 37207
John Overton High, 4820 Franklin Road, Nashville 37220
Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Dec. 8
Stratford STEM High, 1800 Stratford Ave., Nashville 37216
Antioch High, 1900 Hobson Pike, Antioch 37013
Friday, Nov. 19, and Dec. 10
Whites Creek High, 7277 Old Hickory Blvd., Whites Creek 37189
Hillwood High, 400 Davidson Road, Nashville 37205
"Parents or guardians with the authority to make health care decisions must be present for the child to receive the vaccine," reads an MNPS press release, "both to ensure proper parental decision-making authority and to assist with the child during the administration of the vaccine."
During last week's special legislative session, Tennessee lawmakers passed a handful of bills that challenge MNPS’ ability to protect its students from COVID-19. Local councilmembers have already voiced their concern about these bills in a letter to Mayor John Cooper, requesting that the city seek ways to fight them if they are ultimately signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee.