The Metro Public Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer to children ages 5 to 11 next week.
The Centers for Disease Control approved use of an adjusted dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the age group on Tuesday, after approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 29. It is the first available COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old and will contain only one-third of the amount of active ingredients used in doses for individuals 12 years and older. They will still need a second dose 21 days or more after the initial shot.
The vaccines will be available starting Monday at Nashville’s free community assessment and vaccination centers located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike and at the intersection of 28th Avenue and Charlotte Avenue. Those centers — along with pop-up locations across the city — are also offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations as well as booster shots to eligible recipients. Metro Schools will host drive-thru vaccine clinics for students at several of its schools in November and December.
Pfizer has also swapped out the solution they were using to maintain the vaccine’s pH levels, called a buffer, for one made from organic compound Tris, which is commonly used in other FDA-approved vaccines. The adjustment helps lengthen the shelf-life of the shots, making it easier for private medical offices and rural health departments to store the vaccine. Pediatricians, nearby pharmacies, grocery locations and walk-in clinics will also begin receiving vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 this week.