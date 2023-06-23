As reported by our colleagues at the Nashville Banner, conservative mayoral candidate Alice Rolli said at a forum Thursday night that if elected she would consider a school board takeover — an idea that separates her from other candidates.
The Banner reports:
“In the next two years, we will see if the school board is being accountable to parents, and I think specifically it is in the 10-year reauthorization of some of our high-performing charter schools that have been around now for eight years that are going to have to come up in front of the school board,” said Rolli. She said that if the school board chooses not to renew charter schools like Purpose Prep and Valor, she would seek to absorb the school board's powers into the mayor's office.
This isn’t the first time the idea has been floated in recent years. Metro Nashville Public Schools board members and the Metro Council objected to a similar idea when it was brought up by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in 2022. Mayor John Cooper said at the time that he supports elected school boards. The Banner also notes a similar discussion that took place during Mayor Karl Dean's tenure.
Here’s what current members of the MNPS board have to say about Rolli’s comments.
"Any suggestions about the removal or takeover of Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education or Nashville’s public schools reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of public education," reads a statement sent on behalf of all nine board members. "Therefore, we are glad to see the majority of Nashville’s mayoral candidates recognize the value of our democratic system that allows parents and citizens to have a voice in choosing their school leaders.
"As the duly elected representatives of the Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education, we are rightfully held accountable every four years by the citizens of Nashville. We look forward to continuing to represent our constituents while improving and supporting Nashville’s public schools with our city’s next mayor."