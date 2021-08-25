The Metro Nashville Public School board at Tuesday's meeting presented a resolution that pushes back against a recent law regarding what has come to be known as critical race theory. Though critical race theory itself is a concept most commonly taught in law school and very rarely in K-12 public schools, the state legislature passed the law in May, limiting what teachers can and cannot teach regarding topics like race and sex.
The law itself is vague, and until more specific guidance from education commissioner Penny Schwinn came out earlier this month, teachers didn’t know how it might affect in-classroom instruction. Both parents and teachers have repeatedly addressed the matter with the school board. While some have supported the law, most do not. Teachers have asked the school board for protection, and the Metropolitan Nashville Educators Association — the teacher’s union — specifically asked for the resolution.
The resolution reads: “WHEREAS, the Metro Nashville Board of Education believes a multicultural education should promote the recognition of individual and group differences and similarities in order to reduce racism, homophobia, ethnocentrism, and all other forms of prejudice and discrimination and to facilitate the development of self-esteem as well as respect for others among all students.”
The resolution passed unanimously among the board, though member Fran Bush was not in attendance.
“In short, teachers, we have your back,” said board chair Christiane Buggs. Read the entire resolution below.