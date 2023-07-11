Mayoral candidates reported critical second-quarter fundraising totals this week, filling in the crowded race’s financial picture and revealing details about campaign spending and backing. Big pushes from Matt Wiltshire, Jeff Yarbro, Heidi Campbell and Freddie O’Connell position all four candidates for a flurry of advertising during early voting, which runs from July 14 to July 29.

Candidates have raised more than $6.5 million in total. Self-funding accounts for $2.6 million of campaign funds, led by Jim Gingrich ($2 million), Matt Wiltshire ($348,000), Alice Rolli ($150,000), Natisha Brooks ($62,000) and Jeff Yarbro ($50,000).

Wiltshire’s $2,250,000 fundraising total leads the pack. His disclosures boast a broad range of donors, including conservative economist Art Laffer, Al Gore’s chief of staff Beth Geer, former Vanderbilt Chancellor Nick Zeppos, and longtime restaurateur Randy Rayburn. Nashvillians may recall regular Team Wiltshire commercials on NewsChannel 5 and a recent direct glossy mail campaign — Wiltshire has handed over nearly $900,000 in campaign funds to Counterpoint, a local firm run by political veteran John Rowley, for campaign messaging. Wiltshire has relied on support from the city’s real estate sector, legal crowd and business interests, including $3,000 from Metro lobbying firm Jigsaw.

Strong second-quarter fundraising from Yarbro leaves him with $509,848 to spend in the final stretch of the campaign. Campbell, who announced her bid a few days into the second quarter, raised a quick $327,000, while O’Connell has consistently put up strong numbers since getting in the race in April 2022. He’s counted on large contributions from former Mayor Megan Barry (who also gave to Campbell and Yarbro), lawyer Delta Anne Davis (wife of former Mayor Karl Dean), several Metro Council colleagues, and current and former Metro board members. Donors include notable names like former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, billionaires John and Stephanie Ingram, Open Table Nashville co-founder Ingrid McIntyre, and Vanderbilt professor Jefferson Cowie, winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in History. O’Connell has a formidable $420,000 on hand for a final push before Election Day on Aug. 3.

High-profile civic leaders Charlane Oliver, a state senator since 2022, and nonprofit executive Hal Cato gave to multiple candidates, including Campbell, Wiltshire, Hurt, Wilhoite, O’Connell and Yarbro. Cato spent much of 2022 considering his own run for mayor.

Gingrich, who raised just $103,000 this quarter, blew nearly all of his self-funded $2 million in May and June. He’s had a strong TV presence and passed out hundreds of thousands in checks to out-of-state campaign strategy firms. Alice Rolli’s $150,000 personal loan, matched with $171,000 in fundraising, has kept her campaign competitive. Sharon Hurt has $104,000 on hand, and Davidson County Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite has $38,661 left of $70,662 raised this quarter. Despite lagging behind competitors in fundraising, Wilhoite’s campaign has remained visible. Her signs dot the county, and Wilhoite rarely seems to turn down an event invitation.

Buoyed by $62,000 in loans, newcomer Natisha Brooks raised $7,220 from outside sources. Former school board member Fran Bush raised just under $20,000.