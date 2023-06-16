Tennessee State House District 52 is up for special election, and the candidates are now set following the conclusion of the district’s primary elections.
With candidates unopposed in Thursday’s primaries, just fewer than 2,000 people voted. Justin Jones, who was expelled from the state House earlier this year and later reinstated by the Metro Council, was the lone candidate in the Democratic primary. He secured 1,508 votes, according to early tallies, compared to eight write-ins.
Laura Nelson was unopposed in the Republican primary. She got 248 votes, compared to three write-ins.
They will face off in a special general election on Aug. 3, on the same ballot as Metro Council and mayoral elections.
The district includes a slice of the southwestern part of Davidson County, including the areas around Nashville International Airport and Percy Priest Lake.
Jones was removed from office following his involvement with anti-gun protests at the state Capitol earlier this year. He was reinstated just four days after his expulsion, as the Metro Council voted unanimously to return Jones to the state legislature until a special election could be held.
Having run unopposed in the 2022 general election, Jones will have to face his first Republican challenger for the seat. On his website Jones says he supports health care for all, ending mass incarceration and support for public education.
Nelson is largely unknown, with no campaign website or public declaration of campaign focuses or promises. She was previously running for Metro Council District 13 before jumping in the state House race. She appears to be an officer in the Davidson County Republican Party.
Neither candidate responded to interview requests.
The victor of the Aug. 3 election will represent District 52 for the remainder of this term, which runs through 2024 elections. The voter registration deadline is July 5, with early voting starting on July 14 and ending July 29.