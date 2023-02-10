Lt. Gov. Randy McNally was hospitalized Thursday with a heart condition.
“After experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat, I checked into Vanderbilt hospital earlier today,” McNally, an Oak Ridge Republican, says on Twitter. “Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. I hope to be back at work as soon as possible.”
NewsChannel5 reported that McNally left Thursday’s Senate session early to go to the hospital. He told the TV station he expects to remain in the hospital through the weekend.
As Senate speaker, McNally is first in the gubernatorial line of succession. He was first elected to the Senate in 1986 and has been speaker since 2017.