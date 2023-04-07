A growing list of Metro councilmembers is supporting sending expelled Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) back to the state House.
Shortly after Jones’ expulsion by Republicans on Thursday, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman called a Monday special Metro Council meeting to begin the process of appointing a replacement before a special election can be held. Absent objections from two members, the council could suspend its rules and appoint a successor on Monday.
Jones, whose protest against gun violence on the floor of the House triggered GOP fury, is eligible for the appointment. More than half of the members of the Metro Council have already said they plan to support Jones’ appointment.
“It is outrageous that half of my constituents were disenfranchised by the Tennessee House this afternoon,” said District 6 Metro Councilmember Brett Withers on Thursday, adding he would vote to send Jones back to the House.
Also on the list of supporters is District 29 Metro Councilmember Delishia Porterfield, who lost to Jones by fewer than 300 votes in the 2022 Democratic primary for his House seat.
“They have ignited people to stand up like never before," Porterfield tweeted. "And my [representative], Rep. Jones, will be back before you know it."
Mayor John Cooper, who has no official role in the appointment, also criticized the expulsion.
“I’m proud that Metro Council is meeting Monday to fill the vacancy left in Nashville by today’s vote, and I believe they’ll send [Jones] right back to continue serving his constituents,” Cooper said.
Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) was also kicked out of the House on Monday. Some Shelby County commissioners support returning him to the House.
Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) survived expulsion by a single vote. Her reappointment would have been less likely, as the Knox County Commission is controlled by Republicans.