On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee released a video providing updates to the state’s school safety responses. The updates follow a June executive order that arrived soon after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.
State actions around school security include engaging parents by asking them to download the SafeTN app to report suspicious activities around schools. Though the app claims to provide anonymous reporting options, a representative of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security told the Scene earlier this month that law enforcement agencies could find and share the names of those who use the app. Lee says the app has 10,000 users statewide. The state has also connected more school districts with school-based behavioral health liaisons, and according to a press release, “Mobile crisis providers are available to families across the state and can be reached by dialing ‘988.’”
In the video, Lee also discusses the ways in which the state has engaged with local law enforcement agencies, established a school resource officer grant program, updated and reinforced guidance on school safety for districts, and administered school security assessments and safety inspections. SROs have also received additional school safety training. Lee says the Tennessee Department of Education has asked to use remaining federal relief funds for school safety — the state is awaiting a response. Lee also says that, in the fall, the state will provide a school safety resource and engagement guide for parents.
“We have made great progress, but our work to protect students and teachers won’t stop here," says Lee. "Nothing is more important than the safety of our Tennessee children."
Missing from the school safety plan is any reference to guns. Last year, the governor worked to pass a law eliminating handgun permit requirements. When he signed the school safety executive order in June, he noted that he isn’t considering updating any gun laws.