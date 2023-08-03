Justin Jones has been reelected to represent District 52 in the state House.
Jones defeated Republican challenger Laura Nelson and ensuring his return to Capitol Hill.
The House district’s special election was a result of Jones’ removal from office earlier this year by the body’s Republican supermajority following his support of gun-reform protests at the state Capitol. Jones — who, alongside fellow Democratic Reps. Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson, was part of the so-called Tennessee Three — was quickly reappointed to the House in April in an interim capacity by Nashville’s Metro Council. But he had to win his seat again — first in an uncontested Democratic primary, and again in the Aug. 3 general election — in order to complete his term.
Jones raised more than $1 million following the expulsion, far more than is necessary for the typical state House race.
With this victory Jones will now serve out the rest of his first term representing the district that includes southwest Davidson County and a sliver of East Nashville.