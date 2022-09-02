After 11 months, Jay Servais has stepped down from his role as the interim director of the Metro Homeless Impact Division. Fox 17 first reported the news Thursday evening, saying the firefighter and Office of Emergency Management district chief will return to the city’s fire department.
Servais stepped into the role in October after longtime director Judith Tackett resigned. MHID assistant director April Calvin will now take over as interim director. Calvin boasts more than 20 years of experience at Salvation Army.
Servais’ temporary tenure at MHID coincided with public scrutiny on how the city is handling issues of homelessness and housing — from residents concerned about the growth of outdoor camps, and from nonprofit leaders and local experts who worried the city was shifting away from a data-driven approach. In early 2022, Servais and Calvin found themselves at odds with members of the Continuum of Care Homelessness Planning Council — a body made up of nonprofit leaders, Metro councilmembers and other local stakeholders — over plans to address homeless encampments. Tensions between MHID and the HPC had seemingly eased over the spring and summer.
Before joining MHID, Servais was involved in emergency sheltering efforts as part of OEM, coordinating spaces for unhoused Nashvillians during winter months and even during the pandemic.
MHID will continue to search for a permanent director.