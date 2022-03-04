Six months ago, two Nashville nonprofits were contracted by the U.S. State Department to resettle 540 of the more than 50,000 Afghans who were airlifted from the Kabul airport during the chaotic final weeks of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. After being vetted by the U.S. State Department, Afghans have been relocated to Nashville in staggered waves since September.
As of this week, all 540 refugees to be resettled by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Nashville and Nashville International Center for Empowerment have arrived.
United Way of Greater Nashville and the American Muslim Advisory Council have partnered with Catholic Charities and NICE to establish the Welcoming Nashville Fund to help the refugees — many of whom are arriving with little other than the clothing on their backs — find homes, jobs and supplies. Each Afghan received a one-time payment from the government of $1,025, which was supposed to last 90 days.
“The ultimate goal is for every resettled family to become self-reliant as soon as possible,” Catholic Charities executive director Judy K. Orr says. “Decades of experience in resettlement tells us this process usually takes about six months or more depending on the family. We are at the very beginning of a long yet familiar process for many of the families. We have to recognize that many of our new neighbors coming to Nashville have been through traumatic situations that will require specialized expertise and funding to resolve. Every family will also face the expensive and time-consuming process of filing for asylum.”
Though these Afghans on Tennessee soil are referred to as refugees, legally speaking, they didn’t enter the U.S. through the Refugee Admissions Program — which would have afforded them more rights and benefits, such as SNAP, EBT or subsidized health care benefits.
Coming to the U.S. as a refugee is a process that takes several years and requires a more rigorous process. For the sake of speed, the U.S. opted instead to bring the Afghans here on temporary humanitarian grounds under what is called parole status. The designation provides permission to remain in the United States for only two years.
“For Afghan evacuees, one of the biggest costs has been for temporary housing,” says Sarah Bishop, a communications manager for United Way of Greater Nashville. “So many people arrived in Nashville so quickly (and on such short notice — often we get notice of someone's flight being scheduled to arrive only a couple days in advance) that it is virtually impossible to secure an apartment lease immediately.”
Due to a number of factors, the most expedient place to find somewhere to live for Afghans until Catholic Charities or NICE can secure a lease is an Airbnb, which can oftentimes be costly.
There are a number of different avenues Nashvillians can take to help their new neighbors.
A spokesperson for Catholic Charities tells the Scene that a $1,500 donation will sustain a family of four for a month, a $1,000 gift will furnish a living room and kitchen, and $250 will help purchase kitchenware. Individuals can also donate to support the legal fees of these families who will be seeking asylum through the Welcoming Nashville Fund.
For those looking to donate items rather than money, they can shop the Amazon wish list created by Catholic Charities.