Back in 2010, longtime local NewsChannel 5 reporter Phil Williams caught himself a scoop — St. Patrick's Day slot machines in the breakroom at the Davidson County Clerk's Office! What resulted was one of the greatest (probably the second-greatest) local-news segments of all time, complete with a "Don't get rough with me sir, this is public property!" moment, as well as the tense removal of a jaunty holiday hat.
We'll let it speak for itself. Happy St. Patrick's Day, and happy 12th anniversary to this glorious local artifact.