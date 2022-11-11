A series of communication and implementation problems have plagued the delayed rollout of Google Fiber, the tech giant’s high-speed internet service promised to Nashville for more than seven years. According to the city, Google carries liability for microtrenches that have eroded into deepening ruts on either side of many Nashville roads and streets. In a tweet, Diana Alarcon, director of the Nashville Department of Transportation, instructed residents to report erosion as potholes via hubNashville.
“NDOT staff — and Diana specifically — have been meeting with Google Fiber regularly to address the microtrench erosion issues,” NDOT spokesperson Cortnye Stone tells the Scene in an emailed statement. “Google Fiber does carry the liability to make the repairs, and they’ve outlined a plan to do so.” The department frequently handles requests to address damage in the city's right-of-way. But, says Stone, the city can't easily separate trench-related requests on hubNashville, which might fall in a general category like "roadway wear" or "contractor issues."
The city issued hundreds of permits over the past two years to Google Fiber subcontractors for work laying cables across Nashville. The company is bringing cables directly to homes with a cut-and-fill trench network after a protracted legal battle kept Google off the city’s telephone poles.
A presentation at the Metro Council’s Aug. 2 Transportation and Infrastructure Committee turned into a brief hearing in which members, like District 18 Councilmember Tom Cash, aired grievances about unprofessionalism and lack of communication surrounding Google’s work in neighborhoods.
“I’ve had numerous streets that didn’t get hangers and then got their cars towed,” Cash told Google representatives. “If we had regular updates every week or couple of weeks — 'here’s what we’re doing, here’s the routine,' keep a record of regular questions and send them out — we could see and go to those FAQs to answer questions for people.”
A spokesperson for the company provided the following statement to the Scene in response to questions about remediation: "Google Fiber is aware of this issue and is working on restoration efforts where necessary in the city."
Google Fiber left Louisville in 2019 after failing to sufficiently seal trenching, which became exposed over time.