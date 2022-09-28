Seven women rallied outside EventWorks Rentals’ Nashville location Monday morning to demand the large rental provider give them their jobs back.
EventWorks is the largest event rental provider in the Southeast, reportedly supplying approximately 20,000 events per year. With their services spanning five states and seven cities, EventWorks arrived in Nashville in 2017 when they merged with a company previously named Music City Tents.
According to a statement from Workers’ Dignity, a Nashville group that organizes workers around labor issues, the seven women organized a strike and wrote a letter to EventWorks management on Sept. 16. (See a PDF of the letter at the bottom of this post.) The group, made up of Honduran immigrants, is calling itself Las Guerreras Hondureñas — “The Honduran Warriors” in Spanish. In their letter, they demanded wage increases and additional hires, which the women say were promised to them by management months ago.
Six of the women say they were fired over text later that day. See text messages, provided to the Scene by Workers' Dignity, also below.
The seventh woman was asked to meet with human resources before clocking in on Sept. 19, but when she arrived, she says, HR refused to meet with her.
The women — members of the dish and linen staff at EventWorks — have since put together a list of demands, encouraging people to reach out to EventWorks Nashville market executive Grant Baker to demand he give their jobs back. Their demands include the following:
- Give all seven women their jobs back.
- Give all seven women salary increases of an additional $2 per hour, up from $15 per hour.
- Hire two additional staff members for the plates and cups department.
With the help of Workers’ Dignity, the women have also filed charges against EventWorks with the National Labor Relations Board, including charges of “coercive rules” and “concerted activity.”
EventWorks offered the Scene the following statement:
EventWorks is a leader in the event rental industry and recognizes our employees are the cornerstone of our success. On Friday morning, September 16th, six employees did not show up for work and did not call to let us know they would be out. This is a direct violation of our employee handbook’s No Call No Show policy. HR procedures to contact employees of their termination was implemented. Later that afternoon, at approximately 3:30 pm, a hand written list of demands was delivered to management. This was the first time we became aware of their demands. While our workforce is essential to our industry and all employee wages start at more than double that of minimum wage, our No Call No Show policy is in place to ensure that our clients’ events happen in a timely manner. All employees’ including those without experience, start at a minimum of $15.00 per hour. In addition to paid time off for holidays and personal days, we offer paid vacation, a 5% 401K match, 50% payment for health insurance and we pay double for anyone who works after 9 pm.
EventWorks has and will always meet with concerned employees. To our knowledge, no terminated employee requested a meeting on September 19th.
EventWorks employees performance reviews are conducted individually and not in groups.
As of today, EventWorks has not received the NLRB filing and unaware of these specific details.