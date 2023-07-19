The state released the district-level results of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program on Tuesday, and the results show academic gains among Metro Nashville Public Schools students. Because a new law requires third-graders to pass the English language arts portion of the test or receive academic interventions including summer school, third-grade ELA scores were previously released in May. The statewide scores were released in June, and individual student scores were released last week.
Students across the state participate in TCAP testing — third through eighth grades test in English language arts, science, math and social studies, while high schoolers receive end-of-course exams in varying levels of English, geometry, algebra, math, U.S. history and biology. According to the Tennessee Department of Education, “These results include both Fall 2022 end-of-course (EOC) exams and Spring 2023 exams in English language arts (ELA), mathematics, science, and social studies.”
Statewide, Tennessee students showed improvement on the TCAP based on previous years — specifically since 2020, when the COVID pandemic disrupted learning for students across the nation. While students everywhere are still catching up and there's still a long way to go, Tennessee’s statewide scores show that students are moving in the right direction. Statewide proficiency scores in overall ELA (38.1 percent) and overall social studies (43.1 percent) exceeded previous years’ scores in those categories since 2017, when the state changed its testing standards. Overall math scores are the highest since COVID at 33.8 percent. Because science standards changed in 2021, science scores cannot be compared to previous years like other subjects — but at 43.1 percent, they exceeded the last two years scores as well.
“These results reflect the dedication and continuous efforts of Tennessee districts and educators to prepare students and make academic gains,” says Lizzette Reynolds, Tennessee’s new education commissioner. “Using this data to make informed decisions and strategic investments in education, Tennessee is well prepared for the work that lies ahead, and we will continue to put kids first.”
MNPS schools reflected statewide scores in ELA, with the district having reached its highest overall proficiency score yet at 28.5 percent. The overall scores for math, science and social studies are 22.5 percent, 29.5 percent and 27.2 percent respectively. Though MNPS students didn’t reach pre-pandemic levels in these categories, the scores are the highest since the pandemic. MNPS slightly surpassed the statewide overall math, science and social studies scores.
"We are immensely proud of our students' performance in the 2022-23 TCAP, showcasing their academic growth and dedication to learning," says MNPS Director Adrienne Battle. "These results demonstrate the relentless efforts put forth by our teachers and staff in providing a high quality education to our students."
Despite the academic gains, the majority of students within MNPS do not meet the state’s proficiency threshold in any subject. Continuing trends from previous years, there are also significant learning gaps among students of color, along with those who are economically disadvantaged or disabled — both in MNPS and across the state.
More information about TCAP scores can be found on the TDOE’s state report card website.