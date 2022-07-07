On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Education released the district-level data for the 2021-2022 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program. Students across the state participate in TCAP testing — grades 3-8 test in English language arts, science, math and social studies, while high schoolers receive end-of-course exams in varying levels of English, geometry, algebra, math, U.S. history and biology.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected students’ learning and TCAP scores, this year’s results show that students are rebounding and some are scoring better than they did before the pandemic. Two key data points include fourth-grade ELA scores and seventh-grade math scores. The TDOE marks those as foundational years that are “essential for student success.” Fourth-grade ELA scores will also factor into the state’s Nation’s Report Card in the fall.
Metro Nashville Public Schools had a 96 percent participation rate. Up from last year, 27 percent of students met or exceeded ELA expectations and 19 percent of students met or exceeded expectations in math. The upward trend for ELA and math results is consistent through elementary, middle and high school, though the degrees of progress vary.
Despite the progress, the majority of MNPS students did not show proficiency in their academics. Forty percent of students are still approaching proficiency in ELA while another 33 percent tested below expectations. For math, the numbers still haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, with 26 percent of students approaching expectations and 56 percent of them falling below. Similar to ELA and math, social studies testing results saw an increase in students who met or exceeded expectations, though the majority of students still fall behind. (Only middle and high schoolers test for social studies.) Elementary and middle schoolers saw an uptick in science scores, though high schoolers did not; no grade level has reached pre-pandemic science scores. The TDOE notes that its analysis does not include data from the TCAP-Alt tests, which are given to students with "the most significant learning disabilities."
Despite gains from last year, progress is still needed to get more MNPS students on track with state learning standards. This is especially true for students of color, students with disabilities, those who are economically disadvantaged and those who are English language learners.
More data can be found on TDOE’s website, including a presentation of this year’s TCAP scores. To see individual student data from this year and past years, families can go to familyreport.tnedu.gov. Spring 2022 scores will become available July 15.