Senior policy adviser Dia Cirillo is departing Mayor John Cooper's office.
Cirillo joined the mayor's office staff a little more than a year ago, overseeing projects like Partners in Care and helping coordinate Metro efforts related to public health. According to a statement from the mayor's office, Cirillo will join the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, a nonprofit based in Texas.
Cirillo first announced her departure on Monday at a Community Safety Advisory Board meeting, an initiative started by Mayor Cooper to reduce violence in Nashville.
“It has been a high point of my career to work with such talented and dedicated colleagues, on behalf of Nashville and Mayor Cooper, to launch Partners in Care and develop complementary efforts,” Cirillo says in a statement to the Scene.
Cooper’s office has recently dealt with several key departures across departments. The office lost former transportation adviser Faye DiMassimo in January, followed shortly by communications director Andrea Fanta.
Last week, the mayor’s office announced that T.J. Ducklo, a former Biden press aide who grew up in Nashville, will head up Cooper’s communications in the coming weeks.