A handful of candidates so far has emerged ahead of 2023 Metro Council elections.
For the five countywide at-large seats, potential candidates include Chris Cheng, Jeff Syracuse, Russ Pulley, Tony Chapman and Quin Evans Segall. Each has filed paperwork so as to land the opportunity to raise money, though the ballot qualification process is not yet open.
Of the four current at-large members (one, Steve Glover, resigned during the term), two are term-limited (Bob Mendes and Sharon Hurt) and two could run for a second term (Zulfat Suara and Burkley Allen).
Syracuse and Pulley are currently district representatives on the Metro Council. Syracuse, who represents the area around Opry Mills Mall and Two Rivers Golf Course in District 15, filed campaign finance paperwork in July. Pulley, who represents Green Hills in District 25, filed in October and announced his campaign this week.
“While serving as a district councilmember, I learned how the council operates and built the kind of rapport with our mayor, fellow councilmembers and state legislators that will enable me to work with them on solutions to issues facing Nashville and Davidson County,” Pulley says in a release.
Cheng filed campaign finance paperwork Monday and says he plans to launch a campaign early next year. He and his wife Chelsea live in Old Hickory and run Hot Sauce Nashville. Cheng, a former Army officer, says his experience building a small business and interacting with others influenced his decision to run. He also mentioned support for libraries and parks as part of his campaign.
“I’m hoping for a really strong voice to be on council to represent small businesses,” Cheng tells Scene sister publication the Nashville Post.
Chapman, who filed in July and lives in Antioch, lists his party identification as Republican, though Metro elections are nonpartisan.
Segall, an attorney, filed paperwork in November.
“To be clear, I have not decided if I am running, but I will be taking time to decide if I should run,” Segall wrote on Twitter at the time.