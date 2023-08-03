Organizer Aftyn Behn will likely be the next representative for House District 51, defeating interim rep and former Metro Councilmember Anthony Davis in Thursday's Democratic primary. Behn is the presumed successor of the late Rep. Bill Beck, who died in June.
Behn previously told the Scene’s sister publication the Nashville Post that a key goal if elected would be helping the caucus organize ahead of 2024 in order to get more Democrats elected to the state legislature, where they are in the superminority in both chambers.
“I have worked to elect Democrats up and down the ballot across the state,” she said. “I really look at my role as shifting from an outside agitator to an inside organizer and colleague in order to win some seats in 2024 so we can actually pass some progressive policies.”
The Metro Council appointed Davis to the seat following Beck’s death — Behn accused the body of “tipping the scales” ahead of the election.
In addition to his two terms on Metro Council representing District 7 from 2011 to 2019, Davis is president and owner of East Nashville Beer Works.
Behn has been a fixture at the state Capitol advocating for progressive causes and protesting against various Republican agendas. She is the campaign director for progressive group Rural Organizing and a former organizer with Indivisible and Tennessee Justice Center.
She will face Republican David Hooven in the general election on Sept. 14, the same date as Metro runoff elections.