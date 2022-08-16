According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 52 percent of women in domestic abuse shelters leave their pets with their abusers. Abbie’s Safe Home, located on the campus at YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee’s Weaver Domestic Violence Center, opened last year with a mission to keep domestic violence survivors and their pets together.

“I prayed and prayed about leaving, and when I was finally able to do it, none of the shelters that I contacted accepted pets,” reads an anonymous client testimony provided to the Scene. “My dog means everything to me, and I could not leave without her. I met the other pet shelter staff and saw that they would care for her, and she loved them. I trusted them to watch her while I was at work and have enjoyed updates from staff. I would have never left had I not been able to bring my dog.”

Abbie’s Safe Home Turns 1! Donate all day on Aug. 24 ywcanashville.com/domestic-violence/pets/ashbirthday

Abbie’s Safe Home turns 1 year old on Aug. 24. In the words of board member and YWCA volunteer Gail Alexander, getting the shelter up and running “was a long time coming” — it took years to come together. Alexander and her family provided the initial investment for the shelter.

Seven years ago, when Alexander first volunteered at the Weaver Domestic Violence Center, she immediately wondered what happened to the pets of clients. She remembers asking a woman who worked there if there was a place for clients' pets — there wasn't. "When people first heard about [this shelter], they were like, ‘Well, this is for dogs,’” says Alexander. “And I'm like, 'No, this is family. This is keeping the family unit together.’”

ASH is named after Alexander’s late mother Abbie Wallace, who she credits for her love and passion for animals. Before Wallace died, she asked Alexander to dedicate some of the money from her will to help build the shelter.

“She was in assisted living by the time I moved back here, and I would go see her and we would just talk about everything,” says Alexander of her mother. “She had some dementia, but when it came to this particular project she did not. She knew exactly what she would ask me on every visit, which was several times a week. She would ask me how they’re coming and, ‘Are they working on that? Are the dogs there yet?’ So she was very interested in their safety and their ability to be protected.”

Now a year since ASH’s opening, Alexander says the shelter has been a huge success. “We have had over 1,000 nights of protecting animals, and we are never vacant.” Staff is trained to work with traumatized animals, many of which come in unvaccinated or malnourished.

“We've looked for the success long term for a pet, so once they leave the shelter, we want to try to give the animals basic training so that once the person is able to secure housing, they're not kicked out because of pets,” says Sharon McCurry, associate vice president of operations at Abbie’s Safe Home. “You know, reacting and barking and stretching on walls. We work for long-term success.”

McCurry says space is fairly limited at this point. The shelter currently has space for eight dogs and six cats in 800 square feet. After opening the shelter, McCurry and staff realized there were needs that required funds they hadn’t considered before.

“Our plans grow all the time as we learn the need,” McCurry says. “You know, in theory, clients are responsible for the care of their pets. Well, we didn't think about people that take a bus and they have a full-time job. Nashville bus transportation is horrible, so people are gone 12 to 14 hours a day just working an eight-hour job because of the bus service. So our staff at the pet shelter need to step up and help more.”

ASH purchased a used van to help clients transport their pets to the vet, and when clients leave, they’re sent off with all the necessary supplies in what are called “Get Started” kits.

“Those are some resources we hadn’t thought of at first,” says McCurry, “so we needed to step up our fundraising.”

“Unfortunately, you know, it's not a well-known topic,” says McCurry. “People don't think about animals being abused jointly in a domestic violence situation. It’s very, very common.”

McCurry wants to expand to provide more basic vet care, and to open a walking area and a larger room for cats.

“Our goals are many and our drive is deep,” says McCurry. “So, you know, we're going to keep pushing, but people just need to be aware.”

Abbie’s Safe Home is holding a virtual birthday event on Aug. 24 to “celebrate safety and healing” for their pets and to collect funds.

“No matter which way you define success, [Weaver clients] are free from abuse, they are moving forward with careers,” says Alexander. “They are raising their children, and the pets are just part of the story because they're part of the family.”