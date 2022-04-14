Election Day for the Davidson County primaries is Tuesday, May 3, and early voting has already begun. You can vote now through April 28 at the Howard Office Building, and April 20 through 28 at any of the other 10 early-voting locations listed on Metro’s site, where you can also find a full list of candidates running in this election cycle.

So what will you find on the ballot when you enter the voting booth? That’s what we’re here to answer. A handful of incumbents are running unopposed in the primaries, among them Sheriff Daron Hall, Public Defender Martesha Johnson and Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Voters will weigh in on the primaries for Metro’s entire judicial branch in the Democratic primaries, and you can see our explainer for how to pick a judge — published in conjunction with the Nashville Banner — at this link. A high-profile district attorney race sees two challengers, P. Danielle Nellis and Sara Beth Myers, taking on incumbent Glenn Funk, and we have more details on that race here.

In overwhelmingly Democratic Davidson County, the races for judicial seats and district attorney are essentially determined in the primaries. But Davidson County is now seeing its first partisan school board elections, thanks to a newly passed state law. We wade into the races in MNPS districts 2, 4, 6 and 8 right here. And right here, see the results from the Nashville Bar Association’s poll of its members, who provided their recommendations in each of the above races.

Read on for more. See you at the polls. —D. PATRICK RODGERS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

