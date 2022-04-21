Below, find a directory of eco-friendly community organizations and nonprofits, services, restaurants, businesses and initiatives rounded up by the Scene. This is far from a comprehensive list — if you know of a local business or organization that you think should be included in our roundup, email us at editor@nashvillescene.com.

ABLE

ableclothing.com

A brand on a mission to help end poverty through creating sustainable jobs, specifically for women. ABLE’s products are produced in communities globally that face poverty, in hopes of creating more jobs and modeling a sustainable economy.

AVO

eatavo.com

A plant-based, locally sourced, sustainable kitchen on City Boulevard in West Nashville. “In addition to our role as a dining establishment,” say the AVO folks, “we also prioritize sustainability practices as part of our business operations while also supporting our community through initiatives for local nonprofit organizations.”

Brooklyn Heights Community Garden

brooklynheightscommunitygarden.org

A nonprofit 0.56-acre urban farm on formerly vacant lots in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood — a historically Black and low-income neighborhood that experiences food insecurity.

Crema

crema-coffee.com

Nashville’s zero-waste coffee shop with locations downtown and in East Nashville. Everything Crema uses to serve coffee is either recyclable or compostable, and the shops operate trash-can-free.

Cumberland River Compact

cumberlandrivercompact.org

A group that partners with organizations “to positively impact our water quality” throughout the Cumberland River Basin. Initiatives include tree-planting campaigns, policy planning, adopting streams, sustainable agriculture, outdoor cleanup opportunities and more.

The Food Initiative

thefoodinitiative.org

A Clarksville-based nonprofit that uses a 12-acre farm to teach young people about the food system via educational workshops and hands-on farm experience. The Food Initiative also grows food for hunger-relief organizations including Loaves and Fishes and Manna Cafe Ministries.

The Good Fill

thegoodfill.co

East Side refill shop that helps Nashvillians avoid the use of disposable plastics by offering bath, body and pet products (and more) to be taken home in reusable bottles and other containers.

High Garden Tea

highgardentea.com

An environmentally conscious tea shop and apothecary with compostable packaging and a focus on reconnecting humans with nature. High Garden’s brick-and-mortar location was destroyed in the March 2020 tornado, and it is now an online-only shop.

Junkdrop

Junkdropnash.com

A service offering curbside pickup as well as clean-outs for homes, businesses, storage spaces and more, with donated items like appliances, clothes, furniture and construction materials going to those in need.

Larkspur Conservation at Taylor Hollow

larkspurconservation.org

A natural-burial site in Sumner County that enables people to bury their loved ones in a green space without the use of chemicals, plastic, metal or concrete — returning our bodies to the earth in a more economical and ecological way.

Music City Creative Co.

musiccitycreative.co

A hand-screen-printing shop and retail store specializing in eco-friendly custom merchandise. Music City Creative “partners with national and local brands to support the advancement of social equity and mobility through its designs, diverse hiring practices and partnerships with nonprofit groups.”

The Nashville Food Project

thenashvillefoodproject.org

A long-running nonprofit that makes thousands of nutritious meals each week for Nashvillians in need using organic food collected from urban gardens, farms, stores and more. The NFP works with several poverty-disrupting nonprofits and community groups.

Nashville Foodscapes

nashvillefoodscapes.com

Nashville Foodscapes customizes yards and homes, consulting with clients about permaculture principles, water conservation and other earth-friendly methods.

Nashville Tree Foundation

nashvilletreefoundation.org

Nonprofit working to preserve urban forests and identify some of the oldest trees in the county. Visit the organization’s website to make a donation, sign up for volunteer opportunities or suggest a site for more trees to be planted.

Nisolo

nisolo.com

A socially and environmentally conscious leather goods manufacturer whose product line includes shoes, bags and accessories for men and women. The company touts its belief in ethical production and fair pricing.

RecycleNash

recyclenash.com

Curbside glass-recycling pickup for residents of West Nashville, East Nashville, Belmont, Belle Meade, Brentwood, Hermitage and West End for $10 a month.

Root Nashville

rootnashville.org

A public-private campaign — led by Metro and the Cumberland River Compact — aiming to plant half a million trees in Davidson County by 2050.

Sage Refill Market

sagerefillmarket.com

A market offering “low-waste and package-free options for household cleaning and personal care products.” Sage Refill stocks green products from popular vendors.

Trap Garden

trapgarden.org

A Black-led nonprofit that helps Nashvillians access healthy, high-quality food.

Tri-Star Recycling

tsrecycle.com

E-recycling company certified by the R2 Technical Advisory Committee that manages the ethical disposal of surplus electronics that could otherwise lead to ecological contamination.

Turnip Green Creative Reuse

turnipgreencreativereuse.org

A nonprofit that annually diverts thousands of pounds of discarded materials that otherwise might end up in a landfill — materials are used for after-school projects, reuse workshops and more.

Urban Green Lab

urbangreenlab.org

A nonprofit focused on sustainable-living education that “helps develop and implement sustainable strategies for organizations.”

Walk Bike Nashville

walkbikenashville.org

An advocacy group working toward green transportation and a city that is friendlier and more accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.