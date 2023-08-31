It feels as though Nashville’s mayoral race has stretched on for decades.

Early voting in the Metro runoff is now open, with Election Day on Sept. 14

In reality, it began when term-limited District 19 Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell declared his candidacy back in April 2022, and heated up when Mayor John Cooper announced in January of this year that he would not seek reelection. The already-crowded field filled in further after that, with 12 candidates qualifying to run for the office by the May 2023 deadline.

Ultimately, O’Connell, the most progressive candidate in the field, came in first on Election Day with about 27,000 votes. Conservative Alice Rolli landed about 20,000 votes on Aug. 3, coming in second and leaving the rest of the field — mostly Democrats — to split the remaining liberal votes among themselves.

With early voting now open, and runoff Election Day set for Sept. 14, we’re taking a close look at O’Connell’s and Rolli’s campaigns. Also in this issue you’ll find our pieces on the remaining Metro Council races — eight candidates are vying for the body’s four remaining at-large seats, while three of the city’s 35 district seats are also headed to a runoff. Read on, and head to the polls one last time. ­­—D. PATRICK RODGERS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF