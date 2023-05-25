Let’s be honest with ourselves: We all spend a lot of time on social media. But the Scene’s digital editor Kim Baldwin? Well, she spends even more time than you do there. Below, find a Nashville-centric list of who to follow online, curated by Kim. This list is primarily made up of Instagram accounts, but there are some solid TikTok and Twitter follows thrown in here for good measure.

Oh, and obviously, follow us on social media too. We’re @nashvillescene on all platforms.

Art:

Amelia Briggs (@amelia.projects IG)

Kimia Ferdowsi Kline (@alkeemi IG)

LeXander Bryant (@orgnzd.visuals IG)

Ce gallery (@cecretbycegallery and @thecegallery IG)

Red Arrow gallery (@redarrowgallery IG)

Activism:

TN Holler (@thetnholler IG; @thetnholler TT)

The Equity Alliance (@theequityalliance IG)

Abortion Care Tennessee (@abortioncaretn IG)

Inclusion Tennessee (@inclusiontn IG)

A Girl Has No President (@agirlhasnopresident IG)

Culture:

The Porch (@porchtn IG)

Nashville History X (@nashvillehistoryx IG)

Nashville Queer History (@nashvillequeerhistory IG)

The Nashville Black Market (@thenashvilleblackmarket IG)

Daily Fieldwork: Noticing by Sarah Carter (@dailyfieldwork): Writer Sarah Carter’s Daily Fieldwork project is a multimedia scrapbook of true Southern culture. It’s storytelling in its purest form — paying attention to what we pay attention to. Regular series like Soothe TV (audio postcards from the country itself) and Truck Tuesday (a roundup of the best and baddest trucks spotted around the South) are punctuated with special posts featuring everything from old dogs to quirky antique finds. It’s clearly a love letter to Appalachian life, perfect for the homesick and the nostalgic alike. HANNAH CRON

Photographers:

Angelina Castillo (@angelinacastillopho IG)

Ray Di Pietro (@raydipietro IG)

H.N. James (@punkrockfoto IG)

Emily April Allen (@emdashphotos IG)

Joseph Patrick (@thephotojojo IG)

People:

Dwight Jokeam (@dwightjokeam IG; @dwightjokeam Twitter): If Grace Myers’ Instagram/Twitter handle makes you chuckle on first reading, then this is the account for you. Myers — who also moonlights as DJ Rodeo Starr — is a Virginian, but her material is pure Nashville. From magnificent Dolly Parton and Brooks & Dunn memes to her annual “’80s vs. ’90s Country Music Bracket,” @dwightjokeam’s content is incredibly entertaining and Old Nashville through and through. D. PATRICK RODGERS

Josh Black (@sirjoshuablack IG)

Vidalia Anne Gentry (@vag4short IG)

John Baker (@johnboybakervintage IG)

Dr. Raquel Martin (@raquelmartinphd TT; @raquelmartinphd IG): Like many people who joined TikTok in the spring of 2020, I was not, as the saying goes, feeling bonita. The algo gods said, “We got you,” and put Dr. Martin on my FYP. I watched her videos for at least a year before I realized she lived in Nashville. A licensed clinical psychologist, she centers her social media content on Black mental health and Black identity development. In her videos, you will find discussions of boundaries, parenthood and so much more. And not for nothing, you will also find great glasses and earrings. KIM BALDWIN

Animals:

Nashville Zoo (@nashvillezoo IG)

Adrian Budnick (@puptographer TT)

Cat Colony Food Pantry (@catcolonyfoodpantry IG)

Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary (@ofsds IG): The world can feel terrible at times, but there are pockets of wholesomeness that remind us that good still exists — like the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary. The “Forever Foster Home” cares for hard-to-adopt senior dogs who may have high medical expenses or disabilities that other shelters cannot support. There are myriad ways to engage with OFSDS, including donating, fostering, playing their adorable Old Friends Dog Game and checking out their Instagram, which is a jackpot of adorable canine content. KELSEY BEYELER

The Catio (@thecationashville IG): Nashville’s own cat cafe The Catio offers guests a chance to meet adoptable cats and kittens outside the traditional shelter environment. Since opening, The Catio has facilitated more than 3,000 adoptions, but you don’t have to be looking to adopt to drop by and enjoy some “kitty time.” On their account, you can expect cat profiles, event announcements like cat yoga and movie nights and, best of all, adoption photos. HANNAH CRON

Books:

Parnassus Books (@parnassusbooks IG; @parnassusbooksnashville TT)

The Bookshop (@thebookshopnashville IG)

Novelette (@novelettebooksellers IG)

The Green Ray (@thegreenraybooks IG)

Free Nashville Poetry Library (@nashvillepoetrylibrary IG)

Food & Drink

Yellow & Lavender (@yellowandlavender_ IG)

Bill’s Sandwich Palace (@billssandwichpalace IG)

Nashville Hidden Gems (@nashvillehiddengems IG)

Wine Dine Nashville (@winedinenashville IG)

Morsel (@morselnashville IG): Laura Tjornehoj’s Morsel Bakery serves gluten-free and vegan pastries at coffee shops across Nashville. Gone are the days of watching with gluten envy as all your friends enjoy bagels and muffins while you’re stuck with just a drink. The menu is announced by location on Instagram each day, and you really can’t go wrong with any of the delicious options — but the strawberry-lemonade doughnut comes highly recommended. HANNAH CRON

Folk, Rock, Soul and More:

Joy Oladokun (@joyoladokun IG; @joyoladokun TT)

Adia Victoria (@adiavictoria IG; @adiavictoria Twitter)

Ruby Amanfu (@rubyamanfu IG)

Margo Price (@missmargoprice IG; @MissMargoPrice Twitter)

Allison Russell (@allisonrussellmusic IG): Follow singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell and you’re getting a window into her delightful self and her outstanding work, which carries her to stages and studios around the world. But you’re also connecting to a shedload of other great musicians she works with — including members of her Rainbow Coalition band, many of whom have extensive music careers outside the group — as well as a powerful voice in art for progressive causes. STEPHEN TRAGESER

Nashville Hip-Hop:

Daisha McBride (@the_rapgirl IG; @The_RapGirl Twitter)

Six One Trïbe (@sixonetribe IG)

The BlackSon (@theblackson IG)

Mike Floss (@mikeflossmusic IG)

R.A.P. Ferriera (@hipcatscience IG)

Gear:

Fanny’s House of Music (@fannyshouseofmusic IG)

Eastside Music Supply (@eastsidemusicsupply IG)

Scale Model Guitars (@scalemodelguitars IG)

Guitarist and Novo Guitars luthier Mariah Schneider (@momo_slider IG)

Nick Byrd, Byrd Sells (@byrdsells IG): Through Byrd Sells, working musician Nick Byrd brokers an array of great music gear from private sellers. It’s a great spot to find a good deal on an instrument, a microphone, a mixer or something else cool. But if you like what you see, don’t ponder too long — “sale pending” or “sold” updates often appear in short order. STEPHEN TRAGESER

Show Series and Indie Promoters:

Pulled From the Sky (@pulledfromthesky IG)

Nashville Transcore (@nashvilletranscore IG)

RNBW (@rnbw.collective IG)

Queerfest (@queerfestmusic IG)

To-Go Records (@togorecords IG)

DIY Venues:

Random Sample (@rand0m_sampl3 IG)

Soft Junk (@soft__junk IG)

Fran’s Eastside (@franseastsidenashville IG)

Vinyl Tap (@vinyltapnashville IG)

Bobby’s Idle Hour (@bobbysidlehourtavern IG)