Reports of a recent conversation between Gov. Bill Lee and Dr. Larry Arnn — president of Michigan’s Hillsdale College — have been flooding our market. Arnn’s statements that teachers come from “the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country,” and that diversity officers get a degree in education because it is “easy” and they “don’t have to know anything,” have angered and disappointed many. Arnn even said, “You don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.”
None of these condescending comments are true — they are flat-out insults. But as executive director and CEO of the Professional Educators of Tennessee J.C. Bowman recently told NewsChannel 5: “The problem is not so much that Larry Arnn would say this; he’s got an agenda. But what really is the problem here is that our governor stood there and let this be said about the people that are educating.”
I grew up with educators in my family. My mom taught private school, but others were educators in the public school system. There are roughly 80,000 public schoolteachers across Tennessee who, with the governor’s silence, went undefended.
Adding insult to injury, since footage of the duo’s conversation was released, the governor has had multiple opportunities to rebut or rebuke what Arnn said. Even without being ungracious, he could say he likes Arnn but disagrees with his view of educators. But in fact, the governor is defending Arnn’s “vision” and his own lack of response, saying merely that he disagrees with “activism from the left” (something Arnn did not mention in the video) and that he’s “been clear” about how he feels about public schools. When reminded that Arnn said “anybody can teach” and asked directly about Hillsdale’s involvement in teaching Tennessee children, the governor reiterated that his comments have been “very clear,” and that “other people’s comments are for others to interpret.” He would not criticize Arnn for saying teachers come from the “dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges.”
Bowman voices what many are thinking: “It’s an insult to the students that go through colleges of education. It’s an insult to the professors and the people who teach our educators.” He adds: “Does the governor think [just] anybody can be a teacher? He needs to answer that question.” Bowman also disagrees with the governor that Hillsdale’s “vision for educating children … is a vision that Tennesseans will embrace.”
If the governor thought his silence or lack of pushback would at least impress members of his own party, he’s now found that is not the case.
Originally the governor received a standing ovation from the state legislature’s Republican supermajority when announcing the Hillsdale collaboration back in January. But that ecstatic attitude has changed since Arnn made his denigrating comments about educators and Lee made no defense. Republican chair of Tennessee’s House Education Committee, Rep. Mark White, has said “any hope” that Hillsdale College will be operating charter schools here with state funding has “been shattered.” And though the charter approval process lies outside the legislature, White says if any bill comes before the state House dealing with Hillsdale, it will be rejected.
The backlash hasn’t stopped there.
As Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) has accurately said: “Teaching is a calling. Those called to teach deserve our appreciation and respect. The president of Hillsdale has no role in shaping education policy in Tennessee, nor should he.” State House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Clarksville) tweeted: “Having parents and grandparents as teachers, I know firsthand the dedication, the passion, and the abilities needed in the classroom. I will never agree with or support Mr. Arnn’s comments.” Skillern Elementary School terminated its agreement with Hillsdale College after Arnn’s remarks about teachers. And many others have been vocal about this proverbial train wreck.
The thing that gets to me? Despite all this outrage from both sides of the aisle, Gov. Lee still seems to be pretending he doesn’t get it. Arnn said, verbatim, that “teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” Yet Lee defends instead of denying these remarks. I’d be very concerned if Hillsdale still gets to have a hand in Tennessee curricula. Frankly, I find it concerning that the college plays a role in operating them anywhere.
For the sake of Tennessee teachers, students and parents, I hope that Rep. White’s words prove true — that “any hope” Hillsdale College had of operating charter schools here with state funding has “been shattered.”
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County.