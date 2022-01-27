Labor shortages are making headlines across the country, and Middle Tennessee is no exception. There are not enough skilled laborers to meet the job demands in every kind of business, but construction trades are particularly in demand. Construction companies are especially struggling to find people for jobs that require specialized certifications. One construction group owner recently told The Tennessean that the worst part is that many “subcontractors just can’t find all of the help that they need” to complete their projects. Though there are skilled workers out there, everyone is looking for — and no doubt fighting for — the same unique laborer.
We may hear this and think, Well, we’ll recover soon. But how far off is recovery, and what do we do in the meantime?
Clay Crownover, who is the president of the Tennessee Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, told The Tennessean that across all construction trades, Tennessee is short about 200,000 workers. And though according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics there were 347,000 people hired into construction jobs in November, the industry had 417,000 people quit, retire or otherwise leave their job. That’s an astonishing number. The job shortage is compounded by a spike in demand for more building, particularly housing.
In part due to the high demand for housing and the shortage of workers, the cost of building a home is increasing. The National Association of Home Builders has reported that lumber prices have nearly tripled in the past four months, increasing the average price of new single-family homes by more than $18,600. The NAHB says it is working with the White House to find ways to lower material prices.
The construction industry problem is a window into a larger challenge we face in finding people to fill jobs and keep our economic recovery and growth going.
The pandemic caused many people to reevaluate their retirement plans and leave the workforce early. Still others decided not to return to work right away if their financial situation allowed them to hold off. And other people, watching this pandemic go on and on, decided to find employment that allows them to work from home, or used the pandemic as an opportunity to develop new skills and career paths. Of course, very low unemployment in Tennessee and jobs available for almost anyone who needs one means there are opportunities to improve your economic future.
That said, when it comes to construction, Crownover notes, “There is sort of a pushback against manual labor.” It’s been my experience that many young people who have seen the benefits of technology and the possibilities of successfully building a business online have decided to go that route rather than pursuing manual labor.
UT research professor Larry Kessler says the labor market should return to normal by the middle of 2022. I hope he’s right. Another reported reason the second quarter of 2022 may show improvement: Many Americans have apparently overspent during the holidays and will have to return to the workforce.
Some kind of return to normal is on the horizon. But in the meantime, if we are waiting for our homes to be built, or for other construction work to be done, it seems our patience and understanding will be tested as completion dates get pushed back. The labor shortage is real, and those working within it — oftentimes in small numbers — are working hard to complete whatever the task. For the business owners among us with team members working overtime, a word of appreciation can also go a long way.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County.