We should not need a designated Black History Month to celebrate the deeds and contributions of African Americans to the development of our nation. That said, I am glad that we have the chance to all celebrate those who have stood up and stood out for their communities and for the betterment of all of us. It’s a time to celebrate achievements and the people and organizations creating change!
But sadly, the first two days of February were peppered with bomb threats at historically Black universities throughout the nation. More than 20 HBCUs were targeted with threats, though none of the schools were in Tennessee. Thankfully, no bombs were found, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified suspects, but the cost to these schools was still great. Some were on lockdown, forced to reschedule classes or move classes online. Students had to take shelter until the police could ensure all was safe. All major disruptions come with a cost, both financial and emotional.
These bomb threats only add to the burdens these schools carry — burdens that they have carried for many years. Historically black colleges and universities have been underfunded for a long time. This means they have a great deal more to do to raise money than many other institutions.
A recent Forbes article on HBCU financial health reports: “Compared to their predominantly white counterparts, the nation’s Black land-grant universities have been underfunded by at least $12.8 billion over the last three decades.” That includes, according to Forbes, about $1.9 billion that Tennessee State University should have received. “Land-grant” schools were designated initially under the Morrill Act in 1862, which provided money from the federal government, often with states matching requirements, to post-secondary schools to execute a three-fold mission of agricultural teaching, research and extension.
Last year, The Tennessean reported on a Tennessee General Assembly investigation of state spending on land-grant institutions: “The legislative report found no records suggesting the state allocated any land-grant funds to TSU from fiscal 1957 through 2007. For each of those years when data was available, however, UT received its full state match, and in some years received more than federally required.”
There are many other HBCUs suffering the same way. States aren’t matching federal funds, and the schools are left to figure out how to stay afloat. Rutgers professor Marybeth Gasman, who has published more than a dozen books about HBCUs, told Forbes: “Public HBCUs are in a situation where they have to fight the very source of their funding for justice. Imagine that tightrope walk.” It is sad that these schools have been so poorly treated.
However, TSU at least could be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. In November, state Rep. Harold Love chaired a joint land-grant committee charged with investigating and assessing how the state could help with the new needs of TSU. His committee found the state owes TSU approximately $544 million in back land-grant funds alone.
Acknowledging this, Gov. Bill Lee proposed a plan to provide TSU with $318 million, with $250 million designated to improve the school’s infrastructure, $60 million for a new engineering building and the remaining $8 million for maintenance. The funding would come from the governor’s overall $53 billion budget for this fiscal year, but still has to be approved by the General Assembly. TSU President Glenda Glover and others are working with legislators to get the budget passed. Love recently told WPLN the funds could go toward academic and administrative buildings and dorms.
Glover told Forbes magazine: “For years there has been a lack of funding. There has been neglect. Two-thirds of our buildings are in substantial need of repair.” A contracting firm recently estimated TSU’s deferred maintenance costs to be at $427 million. Even with the $318 million provided this year, there will still be a large gap to fill. But if the governor’s budget is passed, it’s a good start — these funds will no doubt bring great relief to TSU, its students, its staff and its president.
True, TSU is just one school in one state that may gain some ground. Much more is needed if HBCUs are to be protected financially and from the threats of violence. I’m hopeful that more states will begin thoroughly funding their HBCUs.
I am excited for TSU and for the improvements the school could make. The funding they need has been a long time coming — and I’m glad Lee has seen fit to add TSU to the state’s budget for the year. Because as Dr. Glover has said, “It’s never too late to do what’s right.”
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County. He is a former member of Tennessee State University’s board of trustees.