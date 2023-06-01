As we approach the midpoint of the year, it’s nice to reflect on the years that lie behind us. One particularly significant accomplishment is the control we have gained over the COVID-19 pandemic — control that brings long-awaited relief. There was a time when the future of our tourism industry seemed uncertain. We weren’t sure if our state’s tourism sector would be permanently negatively affected. But if last year’s numbers are any indication, we are back on track.
In 2022, Tennessee experienced an unprecedented surge in visitor spending, firmly establishing the state as a premier travel destination. We were already popular with American tourists and even world travelers, but as WKRN recently reported, last year saw a $3 billion increase in visitor spending. That means Tennessee’s tourism industry reached a record-making $27.5 billion, an outstanding growth rate of nearly 14 percent from the previous year.
Tennessee’s travel spending shot the state from its previous rank of 14th in the nation up to 11th place. These preliminary rankings, released in April by the U.S. Travel Association, not only demonstrate the state’s rapid ascent, but also solidify Tennessee as one of the fastest-growing states in terms of travel expenditure. Texas, for instance, saw only a 2 percent increase from 2019 to 2022, and Florida saw 9 percent.
The tourism industry’s extraordinary growth in Tennessee also significantly contributes to the state’s economic prosperity. Last year, the industry’s prosperity was exemplified by its contribution of $1.8 billion in actual sales tax collections, according to the Tennessee Department of Tourism. This revenue represents a tangible benefit to the state, enabling the government to invest in infrastructure, education, health, safety and other public services that benefit residents and visitors alike.
To celebrate this milestone, state leaders gathered two weeks ago at one of Tennessee’s most revered tourist attractions, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. While there, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell expressed his gratitude toward the hardworking individuals within the tourism, leisure and hospitality industry. Their relentless efforts and dedication played a pivotal role in propelling Tennessee to these new milestones.
The success of Tennessee’s tourism industry translates into a multitude of employment opportunities. Currently, 352,000 individuals are employed in the state’s leisure and hospitality sector. With the summer travel season approaching, these numbers are poised to grow even further, offering job seekers and aspiring professionals a chance to be part of a thriving industry. The exponential rise in visitor spending not only benefits the state’s economy but also positively impacts various supporting sectors, including accommodations, transportation, dining and entertainment.
Oak Steakhouse’s Nashville-area director Gabriel Raven also attended the event, and was quoted as saying, “2022 has been our highest-grossing year to date since opening in 2017.” Raven said her employer “gained 8,000 more diners than previous years — a 14 percent increase.” That is just one business owner, but many others no doubt experienced similar results.
The achievements of 2022 set the stage for a promising future for Tennessee’s tourism industry. According to WKRN, county-by-county numbers will be released this fall and will no doubt provide further insight into the geographical distribution of visitor spending. Tennessee’s 2022 travel-spending numbers are what I call a shining testament to our state’s irresistible appeal and the unshakable spirit of our tourism industry. The increase in visitor spending keeps us firmly established among the nation’s elite travel destinations. We have so much to offer those who visit, from our beautiful landscapes to trend-setting food establishments, museums and, of course, our music and entertainment scenes.
I take great pride in the triumphs and achievements of our state. Short of another pandemic, we will continue to experience growth and increased livelihood, which will undoubtedly solidify our city and state’s prominent position in the rankings. Still, we all have a role to play in this success by embracing our hospitable nature and warmly welcoming visitors to our city. Together we can contribute to the ongoing prosperity and reputation of both our beloved city and state.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and The News.