In a somewhat unsurprising turn, before the state legislature adjourned for the year, legislators declined to consider gun restrictions despite calls to do so by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. Lee has therefore called for a special session, saying, “There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons.” I’m relieved the governor finally recognizes this piece of the puzzle. As I’ve said before, gun reform is a sensitive issue — as are many issues. But not all sensitive issues could cost us our lives if left unaddressed without basic laws to increase protection.
As reported by CNN, “States with weaker gun laws have higher rates of firearm-related homicides and suicides.” A study conducted by Everytown for Gun Safety showed that California, where gun laws are tighter, has a low rate of 8.5 gun deaths per 100,000 residents — well below the national average of 13.6 per 100,000. “Hawaii has the lowest rate of gun deaths in the country with the second strongest gun law score,” the data shows.
Like many, I am angry and distraught over the Covenant School shooting. Still, it should not be the only reason legislators consider some form of gun reform. As reported by Forbes, “In 2020, 32.1 percent of U.S. adults experienced both a mental health condition and substance abuse.” According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 37 percent of adults incarcerated in state and federal prisons have a diagnosed mental illness — and 70 percent of youth in the juvenile justice system have a mental health condition.
NewsChannel 5’s Phil Williams recently tweeted, “Five years today, a mentally disturbed man slaughtered innocent people at a Nashville Waffle House — and Tennessee lawmakers just adjourned a fifth legislative session without dealing with the issues raised by the mass shooting.” There is great cause for concern when someone with severe mental illness is able to handle a gun.
Gov. Lee has asked legislators for a set of “new, stronger” order-of-protection laws, also known as extreme risk protection. This is an effort to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose danger to themselves or others. But Republican lawmakers see this as a form of “red-flag” law. Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) said legislators are discussing how to make sure someone who poses a “direct, credible, imminent threat” does not have access to a gun, but he also believes “the Republicans in the House are not going to support a red-flag law.” In addition, the National Rifle Association has asked people to call their lawmakers to oppose potential extreme risk laws.
This issue is very important to Tennesseans, and it’s not going to simply disappear this time.
Musicians Amy Grant, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and dozens more have taken action by drafting a letter asking lawmakers to pass “common sense gun safety legislation” — including “extreme risk protection laws and legislation strengthening requirements around secure storage of firearms.” The group echoes the thoughts of many Tennesseans.
The Tennessean reports that multiple recent polls “show a majority of Tennesseans on both sides of the aisle would support some form of extreme risk legislation.” One recent poll shows that support for policies like closing background check loopholes, safe gun storage and extreme risk protection orders was overwhelming among all likely voters — including “Trump voters, Republicans, conservatives, and households with guns.”
A recent Power Poll says in part: “We had gun control protests. … We experienced bruising conflict between city and state, Republicans and Democrats. … That the chaos was broadcast far and wide sent shivers up and down the spine of our city. We gazed in wonder. Was this us? Aren’t we the friendly city? Aren’t we the happy, well-meaning, highly functional, make-it-happen pro-business city that accommodates all newcomers with a slightly lefty set of social values? … Maybe we’ve reached a new level of political and social behavior ruled more by anger and extremist ideology. Maybe we’ve handed the discussion off to the 10 percent who occupy the far reaches of the left and right.”
I don’t think that last part is accurate.
I prefer to believe we are still, as a whole, a well-meaning people who want to preserve the lives of those precious to us. When the special legislative session comes, I hope Tennessee lawmakers will find it in their hearts to take action based on the voice of the people, and not on love for the sound of their own voices.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and The News.