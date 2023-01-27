One of the selling points of Nashville as “Music City, U.S.A.” is that highly creative people attract more highly creative people, who bring new ideas and energy and cultivate an array of scenes that nurture new voices. That’s certainly a big part of the story, though economic upheaval, largely driven by real estate — already an issue and exacerbated by the pandemic shutdown — has made it harder for musicians and others to establish or maintain a foothold here.
With that in mind, live entertainment has made a comeback over the past 18 months, and it’s been great to see calendars at venues around town brimming with new-to-me local acts. Thursday, I took the opportunity to drop by The East Room to catch a few of them in action.
From some of the stage banter, it seemed a lot of the players were current Belmont students or recent grads, and it seemed the audience was mostly their friends and/or bandmates. In a slight change from a typical show, top-billed singer-songwriter R.E.N went on first, backed by a four-piece band. Together, they made a fascinating sound that called up a Venn diagram in which Sade and Rihanna overlap. She commanded the room with her relaxed and graceful presence, even when she was joking about having trouble with her new vocal processor and apologizing to her mom — who cheered her on from up in the balcony — for singing “fuck you, pay me” in a new tune about frustrations with financial instability.
There were several as-yet-unreleased songs in the set, including “Murder on Your Mind,” in which she tells off potential partners who wait till she’s in a relationship to come courting; with a slippery groove and a catchy arpeggiated synth hook, it’s a summer jam if I ever heard one. They wrapped with “DMT,” whose title R.E.N explained is a play on words. “Don’t mean to” is a recurring line in the piece, which narrates going to a party she’d rather skip because a guy she liked was going to be there; it’s clear he’s not interested, but she’s stuck there, doing her best to dissociate as if she’s taken the powerful hallucinogen.
Up next were Notbrax and his band. On their recent EP Drowning in the Thought of You, the propulsive beats and damaged-sounding electronic elements are more in the foreground, adding some curious textures to the melancholy narratives. In person, the sound came off a bit more like the jazzy side of prog, with a focus on the twin-guitar interplay of Anthony Trusso and frontman Notbrax. The lineup of the ensemble is in flux, seemingly along with the sound; Notbrax shouted out drummer Anders Swanson, playing live with them for the first time. I’ll say that this set wasn’t really my bag, but that’s no knock on the Notbrax & Co.; they were clearly having a blast, feeding off the energy from the supportive crowd. Sure, they could use some more polish, but fine-tuning your stage show is a big part of what gigs like this are about.
What I think I wanted from Notbrax was more weirdness, and the night’s final act Lady in the Attic walked right up to strangeness and gave it a big ol’ hug. The core of the group is Mandla Johnson and John Eisenstat, who sing and play guitar onstage, respectively. Thursday they had help from pals on harmony vocals, keys, drums, six-string bass and another guitar. Their songs, very much their own concoctions, draw on hip-hop, several cultures’ folk and classical traditions, perhaps a little ’70s pop and even some bossa nova. Though they noted on Instagram that their first show as a band was in November, they’ve already cultivated a wryly chill stage presence that goes down smooth and complements the songs well. “Liza,” a crooned argument against fearing what you don’t understand, was my favorite, but the audience was especially into “Don’t Push,” the not-yet-released song that closed the set.
Overall, the evening was exactly the kind of thing you hope to see when so many recent happenings — including the Mercy Lounge complex and Exit/In changing hands last year — have given cause to be concerned for the health of local music. As ever, small spots like The East Room, where talented up-and-comers can hone their skills, remain a key indicator to watch.