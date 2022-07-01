You’ve heard it before: the best part of a trip is the journey itself. Or put another way, half the fun is getting there. Memphis-born rapper extraordinaire and longtime Nashvillian Virghost celebrates that in the utmost on his new EP On the Way There. With its album art that nods to Memphis legends 8Ball and MJG, it’s a collection of songs designed especially for all your summertime car rides.
“This is an exclusive experience,” reads the liner notes. “Memphis made but worldwide conveyed and only in the flyest whips should be played.” Some highlights of the five-song set include “Raspberries in My Smoothie,” in which Virghost appreciates what he’s earned through focus and dedication, and “Ziploc (Bonus),” about why it’s necessary to be in your bag sometimes.
Several producers contributed: Ayoza, Sosa YG and Ice100 each produced a track, while Lul Boobie produced two of them. All of their work contributes to a classic sub-rattling Southern rap vibe that’ll sound good whether you’re headed to the corner store or rolling across state lines on a holiday road trip.
You can take a listen to the record and get a copy of your own via Bandcamp. And you’ve got an opportunity to catch the man himself at the first post-lockdown installment of Villematic, the hip-hop showcase he established after he moved here. BeHoward, Neuxlah Goddess and Trees will also perform at the show, kicking off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, at 2524 Heiman St. — keep an eye on the Facebook event page for updates.