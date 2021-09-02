There’s nothing but good to be had from Nashville doing more to celebrate and support its jaw-dropping array of Black artists across a variety of fields. No one event can really give you a complete picture — there are just too many songwriters, rappers, producers and others doing outstanding work to fit on any one bill. In press materials for this weekend’s Unapologetically BLK Festival, pop-soul singer Shawney Rainne spells out her vision for the event to serve as a summit for creative leaders, specifically welcoming queer fans and folks of all nationalities.
The lineup includes a ton of standouts from the local hip-hop scene, including Trapperman Dale, Gee Slab, Lord Goldie, Foundation Mecca, Tripleplay Squeek and Classic Williams. Stefan Forbus, an outstanding saxophonist and co-curator of the Monday Night Jazz series at The Local Distro, is among the many others you’ll see.
The show runs from noon to 10 p.m. at The Wedge Building, the former home of makerspace Fort Houston at 2020 Lindell Ave. (just off of Wedgewood Avenue near Eighth Avenue South). General admission tickets are $20, while VIP tix are $55 — check out the Ticketleap page for all the details. It's worth noting that no COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination protocol has been announced, but if you have questions, contact the organizers before heading over. Proceeds benefit Queen Brooklyn Tankard's nonprofit I Am Free Society.